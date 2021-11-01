OU's Williams duo earns Big 12 weekly honors

Oklahoma’s freshman duo of quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Mario Williams was honored by the Big 12 Monday after leading the Sooners to a 52-21 win over Texas Tech Saturday. Caleb Williams was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Mario Williams is the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week.

Caleb Williams set an OU true freshman record with 402 passing yards and tied the school freshman record with six touchdown passes against the Red Raiders. He completed 23 of 30 passes (76.7%). For the season, he has started three games, and has 14 TD passes against one interception.

Mario Williams caught a team-high five passes for a career-high 100 yards and a touchdown Saturday. His 22-yard first-quarter TD reception accounted for the first points of the game and marked his first touchdown since the second game of the season (was his third of the year). He also had receptions of 26 and 36 yards.

This is Caleb Williams’ second Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honor and his third Big 12 accolade this season. He was named the league’s offensive player of the week Oct. 18 after his performance in his first career start vs. TCU and was named newcomer of the week Oct. 11 for his efforts in OU’s 55-48 win over Texas. This is Mario Williams’ first career Big 12 honor.