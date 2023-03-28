NORMAN – Brent Venables has preached physicality to his Oklahoma football team since the final minutes of last season's Cheez-It Bowl loss to Florida State.

The team needs to be more forceful at the point of attack – from the front seven to the secondary.

On Monday, the OU coach allowed the media to watch 45 minutes of practice. During the final moments of the open session, the team went through a tackling drill pitting offensive (running backs, linemen and receivers) against defensive players (linemen, linebackers and defensive backs).

Sometimes the running backs cleared the piles. Other times, defensive players will shed blocks and makes a solid tackle.

And then at some points, the action can go beyond the whistle as competitiveness and fury take over.

“We needed that because last year we weren’t as physical as we are now. Just the ‘W' drill is giving the best. You know you are going against your brother every play,” OU safety Robert Spears-Jennings said. “You are going to talk stuff to each other but you know it is all love in the end.”

Added defensive lineman Isaiah Coe: "It's definitely interesting. Coach V, one of his things is physicality, offensive line, defensive line, perimeter. So just doing that, trying to be the most dominant team, moving people."