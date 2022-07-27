OU's Turk, OSU's Hutton, Tulsa's Wilson all land on Ray Guy Award preseason watch list

Oklahoma’s Michael Turk, Oklahoma State’s Tom Hutton and Tulsa’s Lachlan Wilson were among the 48 punters included on the 2022 Ray Guy Award preseason watch list Wednesday morning. The award is given annually to the most outstanding punter in college football.

Turk and Hutton featured as two of the six Big 12 punters included on the watch list with Texas Tech’s Austin McNamara, Baylor’s Issac Power, TCU’s Jordy Sandy and Kansas State’s Ty Zentner. Joining Wilson from the AAC: Andrew Osteen (UCF), Brendan Hall (SMU), Joe Doyle (Memphis) and Laine Wilkins (Houston).

Turk, the fifth-year senior, returns to Norman this fall for his second season with the Sooners after transferring from Arizona State in 2021. Turk averaged a conference-best 51.2 per kick on 35 punts en route to an All-Big 12 first team selection in debut season. He was the lone OU player selected to the All-Big 12 preseason first team earlier this month.

Hutton, the Cowboys’ 32-year-old punter from Australia, helped OSU lead the Big 12 and finish second in the nation in yards allowed per return in 2021. His 42.4 yards per punt ranked No. 8 in the conference last fall while Hutton paced the Big 12 with 32 fair catches.

Like Hutton, Wilson’s path to football and the Golden Hurricane began in Australia on the pitches of Australian-rules football before the redshirt junior came to TU in 2019. His 45.7 yards per punt in 2021 ranked third in the AAC.

OSU’s Matt Fodge (2008) remains the only punter from Oklahoma’s FBS football programs to claim the Ray Guy Award since its inception in 2000.

While the punters across the state landed on the Ray Guy Award watch list, Golden Hurricane kicker Zack Long appeared on the preseason watch list for the 2022 Lou Groza Award, given each year to the nation's top kicker.

Long connected on 22 of 23 field goal attempts last fall, leading the AAC with a conversion rate of 95.7%.