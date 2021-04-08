OU's Trejan Bridges says year-long suspension was 'stressful' but ready for comeback

“I was able to take things little by little and stay out there and help my team and do what I could do at the time (that) I can.”

Bridges kept practicing while drawing support from his teammates. It’s hard to imagine the work put in — especially strictly following COVID protocols — while not getting an opportunity to play.

Lincoln Riley had his back during the tough times. The OU coach took a tough stance toward testing and asked if the penalty for something that’s become more tolerant by today’s society was too much.

Bridges said the support meant a lot to him.

“Coach Riley stepped in. He was able to kinda give me the push through and give me extra words to keep going,” Bridges said. “Again, he came out — he wasn’t really agreeing on the whole situation. I appreciated that from him because a lot of people don’t really see that from coaches. They’ll show some aspect to the media but the whole time there’s a whole other part going on behind. And nobody really sees what is going on behind.

“People could have said I could have done this, could have done that, but he’s there working with me behind the scenes and keeping me going. Of course, I appreciate that from him as well.”