NORMAN – Oklahoma defensive lineman Trace Ford has Nov. 4 circled on the calendar. That’s when he will go up against his former team in a highly anticipated Bedlam meeting.

“Definitely the best day this year for me is going to be walking into Stillwater and playing there,” Ford said Thursday at the Sooners’ newcomer availability. “I’m very excited about that day.”

A two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection, Ford landed at OU out of the transfer portal after four years at Oklahoma State, desiring a bigger role while remaining close to his hometown of Edmond. His fan club includes eight siblings.

“It was a hard decision, but at the end of the day I didn’t want to leave my family,” he said. “I’m very family oriented. Just being 30 minutes away was a big decision factor.”

Ford’s time as a Cowboy was affected by knee injuries, twice tearing ACLs and going through the mentally and physically draining comeback process. He also missed the final four games last season with a fractured patella and is nearing the conclusion of that recovery.

“I’m almost there,” he said. “I’m pretty much 100%.”

Photos: OU hosts February media day for new football players