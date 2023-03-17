Oklahoma’s super class of seniors — Ana Llanusa, Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams — is playing its final games for the Sooners.

Their prolific careers will end with the Sooners’ run in the NCAA Tournament, which begins with Saturday’s first-round game against Portland. Game time is 8 p.m. at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles.

The finish isn’t a topic of discussion for OU coach Jennie Baranczyk, who took over two years ago. There’s plenty of basketball to be played. But she understands that the trio’s eligibility will be exhausted soon.

“What a special class that we have here at Oklahoma, in Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa,” Baranczyk said during a Friday news conference. “Coaching transitions are not always easy, but it's been incredibly easy here because of the women, their character, the culture. They're fun to be around. They practice really hard. They believe and trust in each other. They're the consummate team. I love, love, love coaching this group.

“So I'm not ready to say it's almost done. We want to coach as long as we possibly can. You're going to put everything you absolutely have into this group. What they've done is spectacular. You go back to the Big 12 Conference, in their first year they're 4-14, their last year they're 14-4. I don't know if there's a better story. They stayed. They stayed together. They stayed at the same school.

“They've done it by working really hard and believing in each other, and I think sometimes that goes unnoticed. I love, I love what they've done. They will always have a home at Oklahoma. They're just absolutely incredible people that happen to be pretty good at basketball.”

There’s a balance that has to be struck between trying to make a run and appreciating the final opportunity for them to play together.

“The beauty of coaching is you get to watch these women grow, and the end of every season, if you're doing it right, it’s hard because you love them, you put everything that you have into them. You've watched them grow. You've watched them develop.

“Although I've only gotten to see this group for two seasons, I've seen them grow so much in those two years and experience so many things for the first time. So they're going to cross the lines. We're going to cross the lines. And we're going to be in game mode. But I think you've seen us over the year enjoy playing basketball.”

Portland, a No. 12 seed, advanced to the NCAA Tournament after winning the West Coast Conference Tournament. The Pilots have won 18 of their past 21 games.

After the grind of the Big 12, the fifth-seeded Sooners are anxious to play a different team.

“I love playing people we haven't played before. Even nonconference is really fun, to play and just to see different styles of basketball and play somebody who doesn't really know you as well. So that's always pretty fun,” Williams said.

Do the Pilots remind Baranczyk about any league foes?

“I think from a talent standpoint they're very talented, and I would say Alex Fowler could play in the Big 12. I think she's a very, very good basketball player,” the OU coach said. “I feel like from a similarity standpoint, I feel like the closest team in the Big 12 would be like a Kansas State, especially more from a defensive standpoint. But they also, they press a lot like a Texas, and they're in the zone a lot like a Kansas State zone does.”

When Oklahoma takes the floor on Saturday, they will have watched nearly four days of wall-to-wall basketball in the men’s and women’s tournaments.

For a self-described basketball junkie like Robertson, will there be a relief to finally get on the court?

“I'm kind of glad we have the late game or a later game on Saturday because today we get to watch everybody else play,” Robertson said. “I like to watch all the games I can when we're not practicing. It's just really fun to see everybody else play and just take it in and just get ourselves ready and get our minds right.”