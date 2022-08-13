OU's Theo Wease jokingly says Jeff Lebby 'could literally be one of my best friends if he wasn’t so old'

Theo Wease is ready for a complete football season.

The Oklahoma wide receiver saw very limited work last season after suffering a foot injury. His only playing time in 2021 was on the hands team during a kickoff return against Iowa State.

His first reception in this year's OU Spring Game quenched his thirst a little bit.

“It was just a blessing to be back out there. I get chills thinking about it right now,” Wease said. “Right after I got it, Marvin (Mims) was looking at me with a little smile like ‘You’re back.’ I was like ‘Yeah, I’m back.’

“Being injured humbles you in a lot of ways that you wouldn’t even realize. Being injured just made me find the hunger for the game all over again. I’m just ready to put in work this season.”

New offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby was asked about Wease before fall camp started.

“Just good to see Theo healthy. I think he feels better than he’s ever felt. I think he’s in the best shape he’s been in since he’s been here,” Lebby said. “That’s going to give him an opportunity to go play at a high level. Give him every chance that we can to make sure we’re pushing the envelope and getting him ready to have a great year.”

For three weeks, Wease considered the transfer portal. He entered on Nov. 29 — the day after Lincoln Riley departed — and announced he was staying on Dec. 17 — nine days after Lebby was introduced as offensive coordinator.

When Wease was exploring schools, Ole Miss was a target for his transfer with then-OC Lebby as a big reason why.

“Lebby, outside of football that’s my guy. We’re cool like that. He could literally be one of my best friends if he wasn’t so old,” Wease said with a laugh.

“He’s one of the greatest offensive minds in college football right now. He’s known for his explosive plays, wide receiver development, stuff like that. Why wouldn’t you want to play for a guy like that?”

Wease will be depended on in a deep locker room. He tied for the team lead with 37 receptions in 2020 after starting all 11 games.

He accepts that nothing will be given and everything earned across the roster.

“There’s competition at every position, and that’s the way you want to have it,” he said. “There’s no slacking. Every day, somebody’s getting better and you have to rise to the occasion.”

There’s always room for improvement, Wease said. He said he has been more mentally focused on the game and spent the off-season watching film to grasp all the intricacies of Lebby’s new offense.

He said there is not much different in the offensive changeover and “we still have our block the cornerback and safety rules. I’m pretty sure that they’ve still got the same type of runs and schemes.”

Lebby’s up-tempo offense will stress defenses, but also will challenge OU’s playmakers.

“We’re going to run the most plays in the country, so you definitely got to be in shape for it,” Wease said.