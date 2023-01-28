OU's Taylor Robertson becomes NCAA's all-time 3-point leader; what does she think her late father would have said?

Taylor Robertson became the NCAA’s all-time 3-point leader during Saturday's game at Iowa State.

Robertson entered the Big 12 contest tied with former Ohio State star Kelsey Mitchell. Both entered the weekend with 497 3-pointers.

Robertson's 3-pointer came from the top-of-the-key with 4:20 remaining in the first quarter. She swished the open look.

Robertson’s journey was jump-started by her father Dave Robertson, who passed away after a cancer battle prior to her freshman season at OU.

Dave Robertson taught her how to use proper form while shooting and coached her throughout her youth days.

What does Taylor Robertson think her dad would say about the record?

“He would think it would be really cool to be in this position to play enough games in five years to have a chance to do this,” Taylor Robertson said last week. “And then when you look at the people that are on that (all-time list), making all those 3s and being in the conversation with all of them is really cool.

“And I think he would just be really proud of all the work that I’ve put in, not only just right now but over the course of my lifetime.”