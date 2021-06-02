OU's Sydney Romero and OSU's Vanessa Shippy had All-American careers. Now they are first-base coaches at their alma maters

“It’s an interesting spot because I’ve learned so much from the coaches, but I relate so much to the players,” Romero said. “I’m able to help them in different ways, I feel like, and I can connect on them on a good level … hitting, defense, anything. They help me with things. I learn something every day. I love it a lot and I’m so thankful I’m still here.”

Said Gasso: “She absolutely understands the intensity of the game. She knows what to look for. So not only does she help at first base, she gives you a sense of confidence because she’s a very cool, calm coach over there.”

Both first-base coaches were given the same question: Had they ever gotten someone thrown out during their time on the field?

There was hesitation when they answered, but Romero and Shippy shared the same answer. No one has been punched out during their time in the first-base coach box.

OK, then who is the most fun player to see when they arrive at first base?