OU's Sydney Romero and OSU's Vanessa Shippy had All-American careers. Now they are first-base coaches at their alma maters

OKLAHOMA CITY – Sydney Romero and Vanessa Shippy -- former star softball players at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, respectively -- hope to endlessly wave runners past their first-base coaching boxes during the 2021 Women’s College World Series.
That’s not the only place they’ve had in common. The two All-Americans share a third-base bond which ended with a fun conversation during the 2018 Bedlam game.
Shippy drew the start during the Big 12 contest, which would allow her to say she played every position during her OSU career. She would only pitch to the leadoff hitter -- OU’s Romero.
“We were warming up at OU, we were on ESPN and (Cowgirls coach Kenny Gajewski) said you are going to start. I’m going on national television going against the best hitter in the country and this is what you thought was a good idea?” Shippy recalled, laughing at the memory.
After throwing two balls -- Shippy was nervous -- the next pitch was right down the middle.
“I saw my life flash before my eyes because it’s coming in at 52 miles an hour … you can see my reaction when I threw the pitch. I just put my glove in front of my face,” Shippy said.
“Oh, I shouldn’t have taken it. I took it anyway,” Romero said, chuckling.
The next pitch was singled down the line and Shippy took her regular spot at third base. Soon, Romero was on third base, where she was reunited with OSU’s starting pitcher.
“She said ‘Ship, I literally told myself I can’t strike out. You’re not even a pitcher,’” Shippy said.
Romero and Shippy are following prolific playing careers with coaching positions. They will be found coaching first base in Oklahoma City this weekend.
Shippy is a volunteer assistant coach after spending two seasons as a full-time assistant coach at Syracuse.
“She brings it every single day just like she did when she played here,” Gajewski said, adding, “she’s going to be a tremendous head coach. She’s that talented. She’s one of the bright stars in our game, and she deserves everything that she gets. I think it tells you a lot about someone who leaves a paid coaching job in a Power 5 conference to be a volunteer.”
For Shippy, Stillwater will always be home.
“I loved the opportunity that I had at Syracuse … I gained a ton of experience up there was beneficial to my coaching career, but I think this move back here has been extremely beneficial,” Shippy said. “I’m surrounded by a great group of coaches here … I’ve learned a lot just being back here and in a different role.”
Romero began thinking about coaching during her sophomore season at OU. Patty Gasso spoke with her about making the move upon completion of her playing career.
“It’s an interesting spot because I’ve learned so much from the coaches, but I relate so much to the players,” Romero said. “I’m able to help them in different ways, I feel like, and I can connect on them on a good level … hitting, defense, anything. They help me with things. I learn something every day. I love it a lot and I’m so thankful I’m still here.”
Said Gasso: “She absolutely understands the intensity of the game. She knows what to look for. So not only does she help at first base, she gives you a sense of confidence because she’s a very cool, calm coach over there.”
Both first-base coaches were given the same question: Had they ever gotten someone thrown out during their time on the field?
There was hesitation when they answered, but Romero and Shippy shared the same answer. No one has been punched out during their time in the first-base coach box.
OK, then who is the most fun player to see when they arrive at first base?
“Jayda Coleman,” said Romero, a student assistant coach. “She has so much personality. I can always count on her smiling or saying something funny … we just laugh a lot. We’ll go over the signs together and she’ll get something I got and we’ll come to a conclusion. She’s just an awesome person. She’s just a light to be around and I really enjoy it when she gets to first.”
Shippy gives Starburst candy to OSU batters who reach base (Karli Petty needs a pink one). She also will hand out chocolates to those who don’t like Starburst, but drew the line when Raquel Dominguez requested cheese. Avery Hobson declines everything.
Like Romero, Shippy has a favorite moment with players who reach base.
“Chelsea (Alexander) is really funny because she’s so fired up and happy to reach first base,” Shippy said. “Our high fives are the most awkward thing. I’m trying to high-five her, she’s trying to give me her elbow guard, and I’m also trying to give her a Starburst. There’s three things going on, all the while she’s not looking at me, she’s trying to get the next sign.”
Both coaches are enjoying the current runs by their teams.
“It’s just been fun to be a part of their journey and hopefully I can be a little sliver of help along that way,” Shippy said. “This program means a ton to me, and their success means a ton to me.”