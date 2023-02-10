Barry Switzer’s favorite Super Bowl memory is the victory, but what about the $28,000 post-party bill that he handed to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones?
Tony Casillas remains amazed that a kid “growing up in east Tulsa” was a team captain during the coin toss. Uwe von Schamann ended a tough season with his best game as a kicker, while Joe Washington played the big game next to his childhood friend.
Eight players with Oklahoma football ties will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles (Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Tyrese Robinson, Grant Calcaterra) and Kansas City Chiefs (Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown, Blake Bell, James Winchester).
Lifelong memories will be made. Here are a few from four former OU greats.
Cognac costs how much?
Barry Switzer’s favorite moment was the final seconds ticking off during the Dallas Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.
But, apropos to Switzer’s reputation, it’s the postgame party that the legendary coach remembers most after the 1995 season.
Everyone met at his suite at the Buttes Motel in Tempe, Arizona. Every piece of furniture except for a piano — which his son played — was stripped from the room.
“People started coming into the room and they started drinking,” Switzer said. “The ball game ended late. What happens is we end up having a hell of a party in my suite. Old coaches that I’ve invited and known for years are there. We are drinking bottles of whiskey like Crown Royal, cognac that was $3,200 a bottle.”
A month later, Switzer got a bill from the hotel for $28,000. He immediately called Dallas director of college scouting Larry Lacewell, who told him it isn’t like a bowl game where a college athletic department picks up the tab. It was a personal debt.
“A month later, I got another bill and didn’t pay it. And another month, another bill. For about three months in a row, I’m worried that two guys in black suits would walk in and break both of my arms if I didn’t give them a check,” Switzer said. “It would have been more if I hadn’t found a damn bottle of cognac — Louie the 13th, the expensive stuff — where the cap hadn’t been broken. I got credit for it.”
Switzer decided to visit Jones with the bill, but Lacewell told him to wait because “Jerry is in a bad mood today.”
The day finally came when Lacewell let him know the meeting should happen. The owner and coach met with discussion focused on football and the upcoming draft.
“I finally get around to it and tell him I got this hotel bill for $28,000 and, by this time, his mood changed. He had his tongue in his cheek — he always sticks his tongue in his cheek — and he’s staring at me,” Switzer said. “He looked at me and said ‘You know, I had a party that night and you didn’t come to it. My party costs me $400,000. I had Reba McEntire and Toby Keith. I paid for my party and you will pay for yours.
“I said OK. But all he wanted to do was scold my ass,” the coach added before finishing his story with a laugh. “The next month, I waited to get a bill. I didn’t get it. He paid it. He just wanted to scold me. That’s what I look back at today. I said he can eat all of my ass that he wants for $28,000.”
Just a kid from east Tulsa
Tony Casillas asked himself ‘What the hell am I doing here?”
Moments before Dallas defeated the Buffalo Bills 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII to cap the 1992 season, the defensive lineman was one of the Cowboys’ team captains on the field for the coin flip.
“I always talk about growing up in east Tulsa and you dream about this stuff,” Casillas said. “And to be there in this huge game and on this platform, it’s just ridiculously huge.”
The East Central High School graduate said he knew how big the game was, but didn’t fully grasp it until the pregame ceremony. There was a flyover and then the coin toss, which was handled by O.J. Simpson.
“I always tell people that the game could never be overhyped because more than anything, it’s underhyped,” Casillas said. “Once you get there, you try to think it’s just a game. It’s more than you expect, 1,000 times more.
“That was the pinnacle of it, going through that and experiencing that. I was taken away from that. And then they ending up winning the coin toss but we ended up kicking their ass. That’s the only thing they won in that game.”
‘All right Uwe!’
Uwe von Schamann played in two Super Bowls while with the Miami Dolphins — a 27-17 loss to Washington (XVII, 1982 season) and a 38-16 setback to the San Francisco 49ers (XIX, 1984).
The second game against San Francisco was memorable to the former OU star known for “The Kick” at Ohio State.
“I had a horrible season and everybody was talking about it, even ‘Dandy’ Don (Meredith) on the broadcast,” von Schamann said.
Heading into the Super Bowl, the kicker was just 9-of-19 on field-goal attempts and 2-of-12 from 30-yards plus.
When he lined up for a 37-yard field goal attempt to try to score the game’s first points, the ABC broadcast immediately started recapping his season.
“I made it just inside the right post and, when watching the replay, Don Meredith was excited,” von Schamann said.
The analyst actually yelled “All right Uwe!” when it cleared for three points.
The kicker would make all three attempts that day and he would outscore the offense.
“We only scored 16 points, but they couldn’t blame it on me,” von Schamann said with a chuckle. “I made all my points.”
Family and friends
Running back Joe Washington has a ring from Washington’s win over von Schamann’s team in Super Bowl XVII.
His greatest memory isn’t a spectacular play on the field. It’s who he spent time with during the week.
“It was the mere fact that my parents and family got to see it,” Washington said. “My parents came to all my home games at Oklahoma and a few in the pros. For them to be able to attend the pinnacle of a football season is something I will always enjoy.”
Washington grew up with Duriel Harris, who was a childhood friend and teammate in Super Bowl XVII.
“I got a chance to play with one of my best buddies and a neighbor who lived down the street (in Port Arthur, Texas),” Washington said. “It was one of my lifelong buddies and we were able to live out a dream.”
Photos: Oklahomans who have been in the Super Bowl
Jalen Hurts, QB (OU)
SUPER BOWL LVII
Kansas City vs Philadelphia
AP File Photo
Creed Humphrey, C (OU, Shawnee High School)
SUPER BOWL LVII
Kansas City vs Philadelphia
AP File Photo
Orlando Brown Jr., OT (OU)
SUPER BOWL LVII
Kansas City vs Philadelphia
AP File Photo
Obo Okoronkwo, OLB (OU)
SUPER BOWL LVI
Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20
AP File Photo
Bobby Evans, OL (OU)
SUPER BOWL LVI
Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20
AP File Photo
Joe Mixon, RB (OU)
SUPER BOWL LVI
Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20
AP File Photo
Samaje Perine, RB (OU)
SUPER BOWL LVI
Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20
AP File Photo
Tre Flowers, CB (OSU)
SUPER BOWL LVI
Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati 20
AP File Photo
Blake Bell, TE (OU)
Kansas City Chiefs
SUPER BOWL LIV
Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
SUPER BOWL LVII
Kansas City vs Philadelphia
Photo by CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP
Tyreek Hill, WR (OSU)
Kansas City Chiefs
SUPER BOWL LIV
Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
Photo by CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP
George Kittle, TE (Norman High School)
San Francisco 49ers
SUPER BOWL LIV
Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
Photo by TONY AVELAR/AP
Darwin Thompson, RB (Jenks High School)
Kansas City Chiefs
SUPER BOWL LIV
Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
Photo by CHARLIE RIEDEL/AP
Damien Williams, RB (OU)
Kansas City Chiefs
SUPER BOWL LIV
Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
Photo by CHARLIE NEIBERGALL/AP
James Winchester, LS (OU, Washington, Okla. High School)
Kansas City Chiefs
SUPER BOWL LIV
Kansas City 31, San Francisco 20
SUPER BOWL LV
Tampa Bay 31, Kansas City 9
SUPER BOWL LVII
Kansas City vs Philadelphia
Photo by ED ZURGA/AP
Geneo Grissom, DE (OU)
New England Patriots
SUPER BOWL LI
New England 34, Atlanta 28 (Feb. 5, 2017)
SUPER BOWL LII
Philadelphia 41, New England 33 (Feb. 4, 2018)
AP File Photo
Lane Johnson, OT (OU)
Philadelphia Eagles
SUPER BOWL LII
Philadelphia 41, New England 33 (Feb. 4, 2018)
SUPER BOWL LVII
Kansas City vs Philadelphia
AP File Photo
Chris Chester, OL (OU)
Atlanta Falcons
SUPER BOWL LI
New England 34, Atlanta 28 (Feb. 5, 2017)
AP File Photo
Daryl Williams, OL (OU)
Carolina Panthers
SUPER BOWL 50
Denver 24, Carolina 10 (Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California)
AP File Photo
Chris Harris, DB (Bixby High School)
Denver Broncos
SUPER BOWL XLVIII
Seattle 43, Denver 8 (Feb. 2, 2014, at East Rutherford, New Jersey)
SUPER BOWL 50
Denver 24, Carolina 10 (Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California)
AP File Photo
Corey Nelson, LB (OU)
Denver Broncos
SUPER BOWL 50
Denver 24, Carolina 10 (Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California)
AP File Photo
Alvin Bailey, OG (Broken Arrow High School)
Alvin Bailey, OG (Broken Arrow)
Seattle
SUPER BOWL XLVIII
Seattle 43, Denver 8 (Feb. 2, 2014, at East Rutherford, New Jersey)
SUPER BOWL XLIX
Seattle 24, New England 28 (Feb. 1, 2015, at Glendale, Arizona)
AP File Photo
Russell Okung, OT (OSU)
Seattle Seahawks
SUPER BOWL XLVIII
Seattle 43, Denver 8 (Feb. 2, 2014, at East Rutherford, New Jersey)
SUPER BOWL XLIX
Seattle 24, New England 28 (Feb. 1, 2015, at Glendale, Arizona)
Tulsa World File photo
Kevin Williams, DT (OSU)
Seattle Seahawks
SUPER BOWL XLIX
Seattle 24, New England 28 (Feb. 1, 2015, at Glendale, Arizona)
3 tackles
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File
Billy Bajema, TE (OSU)
Baltimore Ravens
SUPER BOWL XLVII
Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31 (Feb. 3, 2013 in New Orleans)
AP File Photo
Perrish Cox, DB (OSU)
San Francisco 49ers
SUPER BOWL XLVII
Baltimore 34, San Francisco 31 (Feb. 3, 2013, at New Orleans)
Tulsa World file
Jacob Lacey, DB (OSU)
Indianapolis Colts
SUPER BOWL XLIV
New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17 (Feb. 7, 2010, at Miami Gardens, Florida)
6 tackles
Tulsa World File photo
Garrett Harley, K (OU)
New Orleans Saints
SUPER BOWL XLIV
New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17 (Feb. 7, 2010, at Miami Gardens, Florida)
3-of-3 FGs; 2-of-2 PATs
AP File Photo
Robert Meacham, WR (Booker T. Washington High School)
New Orleans Saints
SUPER BOWL XLIV
New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17 (Feb. 7, 2010, at Miami Gardens, Florida)
2 catches, 6 yards
AP File Photo
Antonio Smith, DE (OSU)
Arizona Cardinals
SUPER BOWL XLIII
Pittsburgh 27, Arizona 23 (Feb. 1, 2009 in Tampa Bay)
2 tackles
Denver Broncos
Super Bowl 50
Denver 24, Carolina 10 (Feb. 7, 2016 in Santa Clara, California)
AP File Photo
R.W. McQuarters, DB (Booker T. Washington High School, OSU)
New York Giants
SUPER BOWL XLII
New York 17, New England 14 (Feb. 3, 2008 in Glendale, Arizona)
3 punt returns for 24 yards
AP File Photo
Mark Anderson, DE (Booker T. Washington High School)
Chicago Bears
SUPER BOWL XLI
Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17 (Feb. 4, 2007 in Miami Gardens, Florida)
2 tackles, 0.5 sacks, one fumble recovery
New England Patriots
SUPER BOWL XLVI
New York Giants 21, New England 17 (Feb. 5, 2012 in Indianapolis)
AP File Photo
Charlie Johnson, OL (OSU)
Charlie Johnson, OL (OSU)
Indianapolis
SUPER BOWL XLI
Indianapolis 29, Chicago 17 (Feb. 4, 2007, at Miami Gardens, Florida)
SUPER BOWL XLIV
New Orleans 31, Indianapolis 17 (Feb. 7, 2010, at Miami Gardens, Florida)
AP File Photo
Josh Brown, PK (Foyil High School)
Seattle Seahawks
SUPER BOWL XL
Pittsburgh 21, Seattle 10 (Feb. 5, 2006 in Detroit)
1-of-3 FGs; 1-of-1 PATs
AP File Photo
Sam Rayburn, DT (TU)
Philadelphia Eagles
SUPER BOWL XXXIX
New England 24, Philadelphia 21 (Feb. 6, 2005, at Jacksonville, Florida)
AP File Photo
Corey Ivy, DB (OU)
Tampa Bay Bucs
SUPER BOWL XXXVII
Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21 (Jan. 26, 2003 in San Diego)
AP File Photo
Travian Smith, LB (OU)
Oakland Raiders
SUPER BOWL XXXVII
Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21 (Jan. 26, 2003 in San Diego)
AP File Photo
Jack Golden, LB (OSU)
New York Giants
SUPER BOWL XXXV
Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7 (Jan. 28, 2001 in Tampa Bay)
Tampa Bay Bucs
SUPER BOWL XXXVII
Tampa Bay 48, Oakland 21 (Jan. 26, 2003 in San Diego)
AP File Photo
Cedric Jones, DE (OU)
New York Giants
SUPER BOWL XXXV
Baltimore 34, New York Giants 7 (Jan. 28, 2001 in Tampa Bay)
AP File Photo
Joe Bowden, LB (OU)
Tennessee Titans
SUPER BOWL XXXIV
St. Louis 23, Tennessee 16 (Jan. 30, 2000, at Atlanta)
Tulsa World File photo
Keith Burns, LB (OSU)
Denver Broncos
SUPER BOWL XXXII
Denver 31, Green Bay 24 (Jan. 25, 1998 in San Diego)
One kick return, 16 yards
Denver Broncos
SUPER BOWL XXXIII
Denver 34, Atlanta 19 (Jan. 31, 1999 at Miami Gardens, Florida)
AP File Photo
Darrius Johnson, DB (OU)
Denver Broncos
SUPER BOWL XXXII
Denver 31, Green Bay 24 (Jan. 25, 1998 in San Diego)
Denver Broncos
SUPER BOWL XXXIII
Denver 34, Atlanta 19 (Jan. 31, 1999 at Miami Gardens, Florida)
AP File Photo
Keith Traylor, DT (UCO)
Denver Broncos
SUPER BOWL XXXII
Denver 31, Green Bay 24 (Jan. 25, 1998 in San Diego)
Denver Broncos
SUPER BOWL XXXIII
Denver 34, Atlanta 19 (Jan. 31, 1999 at Miami Gardens, Florida)
New England Patriots
SUPER BOWL XXXIX
New England 24, Philadelphia 21 (Feb. 6, 2005, at Jacksonville, Florida)
AP File Photo
Keith Jackson, TE (OU)
Green Bay Packers
SUPER BOWL XXXI
Green Bay 35, New England 21 (Jan. 26, 1997, at New Orleans)
1 catch, 10 yards
Tulsa World File photo
Terry Ray, DB (OU)
New England Patriots
SUPER BOWL XXXI
Green Bay 35, New England 21 (Jan. 26, 1997, at New Orleans)
AP File Photo
Troy Aikman, QB (Henryetta High School, OU)
Dallas Cowboys
SUPER BOWL XXVII
Dallas 52, Buffalo 17 (Jan. 31, 1993 at Pasadena, California)
22-of-30, 273 passing yards, 4 TDs; 3 rushes, 28 yards; MVP
SUPER BOWL XXVIII
Dallas 30, Buffalo 13 (Jan. 30, 1994 at Atlanta)
19-of-27, 207 passing yards, one interception; 1 carry, 3 yards
SUPER BOWL XXX
Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17 (Jan. 28, 1996, at Tempe, Arizona)
15-of-23, 209 passing yards, one touchdown; 4 rushes, minus-3 yards
AP File Photo
Scott Case, DB (OU)
Dallas Cowboys
SUPER BOWL XXX
Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17 (Jan. 28, 1996, at Tempe, Arizona)
AP File Photo
Jason Gildon, LB (OSU)
Pittsburgh Steelers
SUPER BOWL XXX
Dallas 27, Pittsburgh 17 (Jan. 28, 1996, at Tempe, Arizona)
AP File Photo
Leslie O'Neal, DE (OSU)
SUPER BOWL XXIX
San Francisco 49, San Diego 26 (Jan. 29, 1995 in Miami Gardens, Florida)
AP File Photo
Tony Casillas, DT (East Central High School, OU)
Dallas Cowboys
SUPER BOWL XXVII
Dallas 52, Buffalo 17 (Jan. 31, 1993 at Pasadena, California)
SUPER BOWL XXVIII
Dallas 30, Buffalo 13 (Jan. 30, 1994 at Atlanta)
½ sack
Tulsa World File
Thurman Thomas, RB (OSU)
Buffalo Bills
SUPER BOWL XXV
New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19 (Jan. 27, 1991 in Tampa Bay)
15 rushes, 135 yards, 1 touchdown; 5 catches, 55 yards
SUPER BOWL XXVI
Washington 37, Buffalo 24 (Jan. 26, 1992 in Minneapolis)
10 rushes, 13 yards, one touchdown; 4 catches, 27 yards
SUPER BOWL XXVII
Dallas 52, Buffalo 17 (Jan. 31, 1993 at Pasadena, California)
11 rushes, 19 yards, one touchdown; 4 catches, 10 yards
SUPER BOWL XXVIII
Dallas 30, Buffalo 13 (Jan. 30, 1994 at Atlanta)
16 rushes, 37 yards, one touchdown; 7 catches, 52 yards
AP File Photo
Jeff Wright, NT (TU)
Buffalo Bills
SUPER BOWL XXV
New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19 (Jan. 27, 1991 in Tampa Bay)
1 sack
SUPER BOWL XXVI
Washington 37, Buffalo 24 (Jan. 26, 1992 in Minneapolis)
SUPER BOWL XXVII
Dallas 52, Buffalo 17 (Jan. 31, 1993 at Pasadena, California)
SUPER BOWL XXVIII
Dallas 30, Buffalo 13 (Jan. 30, 1994 at Atlanta)
2 sacks
AP File Photo
Spencer Tillman, RB (OU)
San Francisco 49ers
SUPER BOWL XXIV
San Francisco 55, Denver 10 (Jan. 28, 1990 at New Orleans)
Tulsa World File photo
Rickey Dixon, DB (OU)
SUPER BOWL XXIII
San Francisco 20, Cincinnati 16 (Jan. 22, 1989, at Miami Gardens, Florida)
Doug Williams, QB (Oklahoma Outlaws)
Washington Redskins
SUPER BOWL XXII
Washington 42, Denver 10 (Jan. 31, 1988 at San Diego)
18-of-29, 340 passing yards, 4 touchdowns; 2 rushes, minus-2 yards, MVP
AP File Photo
John Washington, DL (OSU)
New York Giants
SUPER BOWL XXI
New York Giants 39, Denver 20 (Jan. 25, 1987 at Pasadena, California)
SUPER BOWL XXV
New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19 (Jan. 27, 1991 in Tampa Bay)
AP File Photo
Steve Sewell, RB (OU)
Denver Broncos
SUPER BOWL XXI
New York Giants 39, Denver 20 (Jan. 25, 1987 at Pasadena, California)
3 rushes, 4 yards; 2 catches, 12 yards
SUPER BOWL XXII
Washington 42, Denver 10 (Jan. 31, 1988 at San Diego)
1-of-1, 23 passing yards; 1 rush, minus-3 yards; 4 catches, 41 yards
SUPER BOWL XXIV
San Francisco 55, Denver 10 (Jan. 28, 1990 at New Orleans)
2 catches, 22 yards
AP File Photo
Don Blackmon, LB (TU)
New England Patriots
SUPER BOWL XX
Chicago 46, New England 10 (Jan. 26, 1986 at New Orleans)
AP File Photo
Jackie Shipp, LB (OU)
SUPER BOWL XIX
San Francisco 38, Miami 16 (Jan. 20, 1985, at Palo Alto, California)
Tulsa World File photo
Greg Pruitt, RB (OU)
Los Angeles Raiders
SUPER BOWL XVIII
Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9 (Jan. 22, 1984, at Tampa, Florida)
5 rushes, 17 yards; 1 KR, 17 yards; 1 PR, 8 yards
Tulsa World File photo
Joe Washington, RB (OU)
Washington Redskins
SUPER BOWL XVII
Washington 27, Miami 17 (Jan. 30, 1983 at Pasadena, California)
SUPER BOWL XVIII
Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9 (Jan. 22, 1984, at Tampa, Florida)
3 rushes, 8 yards; 3 catches, 20 yards
Tulsa World File photo
Tony Peters, DB (OU)
Washington Redskins
SUPER BOWL XVII
Washington 27, Miami 17 (Jan. 30, 1983 at Pasadena, California)
Tulsa World File photo
Dexter Manley, DE (OSU)
Washington Redskins
SUPER BOWL XVII
Washington 27, Miami 17 (Jan. 30, 1983 at Pasadena, California)
1 sack
SUPER BOWL XVIII
Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9 (Jan. 22, 1984, at Tampa, Florida)
SUPER BOWL XXII
Washington 42, Denver 10 (Jan. 31, 1988 at San Diego)
1.5 sacks
AP File Photo
Uwe von Schamann, K (OU)
Miami Dolphins
SUPER BOWL XVII
Washington 27, Miami 17 (Jan. 30, 1983 at Pasadena, California)
1 FG, 1 FGA; 2-of-2 PATs
SUPER BOWL XIX
San Francisco 38, Miami 16 (Jan. 20, 1985, at Palo Alto, California)
3-of-3 FGs; 1-of-1 PAT
AP File Photo
Ron Baker, OG (OSU)
Philadelphia Eagles
SUPER BOWL XV
Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10 Jan. 26, 1981 at New Orleans)
AP File Photo
Zac Henderson, DB (OU)
Philadelphia Eagles
SUPER BOWL XV
Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10 Jan. 26, 1981 at New Orleans)
AP File Photo
Kenny King, RB (OU)
Oakland Raiders
SUPER BOWL XV
Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10 (Jan. 26, 1981 at New Orleans)
6 rushes, 18 yards; 2 catches, 93 yards, touchdown
SUPER BOWL XVIII
Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9 (Jan. 22, 1984, at Tampa, Florida)
3 rushes, 12 yards; 2 catches, 8 yards
AP File Photo
Reggie Kinlaw, NT (OU)
Oakland Raiders
SUPER BOWL XV
Oakland 27, Philadelphia 10 Jan. 26, 1981 at New Orleans)
Los Angeles Raiders
SUPER BOWL XVIII
Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington 9 (Jan. 22, 1984, at Tampa, Florida)
AP File Photo
Matt Bahr, PK (Tulsa Roughnecks)
Pittsburgh Steelers
SUPER BOWL XIV
Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19 (Jan. 20, 1980, at Pasadena, California)
1-of-1 FG; 4-of-4 PATs
SUPER BOWL XXV
New York Giants 20, Buffalo 19 (Jan. 27, 1991 in Tampa Bay)
2-of-2 FGs; 2-of-2 PATs
AP File Photo
Mike Fanning, DT (Edison High School)
Los Angeles Rams
SUPER BOWL XIV
Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19 (Jan. 20, 1980, at Pasadena, California)
AP File Photo
Sidney, Thornton, RB (Oklahoma Outlaws)
Pittsburgh Steelers
SUPER BOWL XIII
Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31 (Jan. 21, 1979, at Miami, Florida)
SUPER BOWL XIV
Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19 (Jan. 20, 1980, at Pasadena, California)
4 rushes, 4 yards; 1 catch, 22 yards
AP File Photo
Kyle Davis, C (OU)
Dallas
SUPER BOWL X
Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 (Jan. 18, 1976, at Miami, Florida)
Tulsa World File photo
Thomas Henderson, LB (Langston)
Dallas
SUPER BOWL X
Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 (Jan. 18, 1976, at Miami, Florida)
KR (reverse); 48 yards
SUPER BOWL XII
Dallas 27, Denver 10 (Jan. 15, 1978, at New Orleans)
SUPER BOWL XIII
Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31 (Jan. 21, 1979, at Miami, Florida)
1 sack
AP File Photo
Randy Hughes, DB (OU)
Dallas Cowboys
SUPER BOWL X
Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 (Jan. 18, 1976, at Miami, Florida)
SUPER BOWL XII
Dallas 27, Denver 10 (Jan. 15, 1978, at New Orleans)
5 tackles; 2 FR, 21 yards; 1 interception
SUPER BOWL XIII
Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31 (Jan. 21, 1979, at Miami, Florida)
Tulsa World File photo
Efren Herrera, PK (Oklahoma Outlaws)
Dallas
SUPER BOWL XII
Dallas 27, Denver 10 (Jan. 15, 1978, at New Orleans)
2-of-5 FGs; 3-of-3 PTs
AP File Photo
Drew Pearson, WR (TU)
Dallas Cowboys
SUPER BOWL X
Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 (Jan. 18, 1976, at Miami, Florida)
2 catches, 59 yards, TD
SUPER BOWL XII
Dallas 27, Denver 10 (Jan. 15, 1978, at New Orleans)
1 catch, 13 yards
SUPER BOWL XIII
Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31 (Jan. 21, 1979, at Miami, Florida)
4 catches, 73 yards
AP File Photo
Reggie Harrison, RB (NEO)
Pittsburgh
SUPER BOWL IX
Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6 (Jan. 12, 1975, at New Orleans)
SUPER BOWL X
Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 (Jan. 18, 1976, at Miami, Florida)
Blocked punt, safety
AP File Photo
Jon Kolb, OT (Owasso High School, OSU)
Pittsburgh
SUPER BOWL IX
Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6 (Jan. 12, 1975, at New Orleans)
SUPER BOWL X
Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 (Jan. 18, 1976, at Miami, Florida)
SUPER BOWL XIII
Pittsburgh 35, Dallas 31 (Jan. 21, 1979, at Miami, Florida)
SUPER BOWL XIV
Pittsburgh 31, Los Angeles Rams 19 (Jan. 20, 1980, at Pasadena, California)
Photo by NATE BILLINGS/The Oklahoman
Terry Brown, DB (OSU)
Minnesota
SUPER BOWL VIII
Miami 24, Minnesota 7 (Jan. 13, 1974 at Houston)
SUPER BOWL IX
Pittsburgh 16, Minnesota 6 (Jan. 12, 1975, at New Orleans)
Blocked punt recovery, TD
AP File Photo
Al Jenkins, OL (TU)
Miami Dolphins
SUPER BOWL VII
Miami 14, Washington 7 (Jan. 14, 1973 at Los Angeles)
AP File Photo
Howard Twilley, WR (TU)
Miami Dolphins
SUPER BOWL VI
Dallas 24, Miami 3 (Jan. 16, 1972 at New Orleans)
1 catch, 20 yards
SUPER BOWL VII
Miami 14, Washington 7 (Jan. 14, 1973 at Los Angeles)
1 catch, 28 yards, TD
SUPER BOWL VIII
Miami 24, Minnesota 7 (Jan. 13, 1974 at Houston)
AP File Photo
Jim Riley, DE (OU)
Miami Dolphins
SUPER BOWL VI
Dallas 24, Miami 3 (Jan. 16, 1972 at New Orleans)
AP File Photo
Walt Garrison, RB (OSU)
Dallas Cowboys
SUPER BOWL V
Baltimore 16, Dallas 13 (Jan. 17, 1971 at Miami, Florida)
12 rushes, 65 yards; 2 catches, 19 yards
SUPER BOWL VI
Dallas 24, Miami 3 (Jan. 16, 1972 at New Orleans)
14 rushes, 74 yards; 2 catches, 11 yards
AP File Photo
Ralph Neely, OT (OU)
Dallas Cowboys
SUPER BOWL V
Baltimore 16, Dallas 13 (Jan. 17, 1971 at Miami, Florida)
SUPER BOWL X
Pittsburgh 21, Dallas 17 (Jan. 18, 1976, at Miami, Florida)
SUPER BOWL XII
Dallas 27, Denver 10 (Jan. 15, 1978, at New Orleans)
AP File Photo
Eddie Hinton, WR (OU)
Baltimore
SUPER BOWL V
Baltimore 16, Dallas 13 (Jan. 17, 1971 at Miami, Florida)
2 catches, 51 yards
Photo provided by OU athletics
Bobby Boyd, CB (OU)
Baltimore Colts
SUPER BOWL III
New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7 (Jan. 12, 1969 at Miami)
AP File Photo
Carl McAdams, DL (OU)
New York Jets
SUPER BOWL III
New York Jets 16, Baltimore 7 (Jan. 12, 1969 at Miami)
AP File Photo
Don Chandler, K-P (Rogers High School)
Green Bay
SUPER BOWL I
Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10 (Jan. 15, 1967 at Los Angeles)
5-of-5 PATs, 3 punts, 43.3 avg.
SUPER BOWL II
Green Bay 33, Oakland 14 (Jan. 14, 1968 at Miami, Florida)
4-of-4 FGs, 3-of-3 PATS
Photo provided
Jon Gilliam, OL (OSU)
Kansas City
SUPER BOWL I
Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10 (Jan. 15, 1967 at Los Angeles)
Smokey Stover, LB (Oklahoma Military)
Kansas City
SUPER BOWL I
Green Bay 35, Kansas City 10 (Jan. 15, 1967 at Los Angeles)
Tulsa World File
Missing photos
Super Bowl I: Jon Gilliam (Kansas City OL, OSU) Super Bowl V: Robbie Nichols (Baltimore Colts, WR, OU) Super Bowl VI: Jim Liscio (Dallas, OT, TU) Super Bowl XXIII, XXIV: Chuck Thomas (San Francisco, C, OU)
Super Bowl XXV, XXVI: Dwight Drane (Buffalo, DB, OU)
AP File Photo
