Barry Switzer’s favorite Super Bowl memory is the victory, but what about the $28,000 post-party bill that he handed to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones?

Tony Casillas remains amazed that a kid “growing up in east Tulsa” was a team captain during the coin toss. Uwe von Schamann ended a tough season with his best game as a kicker, while Joe Washington played the big game next to his childhood friend.

Eight players with Oklahoma football ties will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles (Jalen Hurts, Lane Johnson, Tyrese Robinson, Grant Calcaterra) and Kansas City Chiefs (Creed Humphrey, Orlando Brown, Blake Bell, James Winchester).

Lifelong memories will be made. Here are a few from four former OU greats.

Cognac costs how much?

Barry Switzer’s favorite moment was the final seconds ticking off during the Dallas Cowboys’ 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX.

But, apropos to Switzer’s reputation, it’s the postgame party that the legendary coach remembers most after the 1995 season.

Everyone met at his suite at the Buttes Motel in Tempe, Arizona. Every piece of furniture except for a piano — which his son played — was stripped from the room.

“People started coming into the room and they started drinking,” Switzer said. “The ball game ended late. What happens is we end up having a hell of a party in my suite. Old coaches that I’ve invited and known for years are there. We are drinking bottles of whiskey like Crown Royal, cognac that was $3,200 a bottle.”

A month later, Switzer got a bill from the hotel for $28,000. He immediately called Dallas director of college scouting Larry Lacewell, who told him it isn’t like a bowl game where a college athletic department picks up the tab. It was a personal debt.

“A month later, I got another bill and didn’t pay it. And another month, another bill. For about three months in a row, I’m worried that two guys in black suits would walk in and break both of my arms if I didn’t give them a check,” Switzer said. “It would have been more if I hadn’t found a damn bottle of cognac — Louie the 13th, the expensive stuff — where the cap hadn’t been broken. I got credit for it.”

Switzer decided to visit Jones with the bill, but Lacewell told him to wait because “Jerry is in a bad mood today.”

The day finally came when Lacewell let him know the meeting should happen. The owner and coach met with discussion focused on football and the upcoming draft.

“I finally get around to it and tell him I got this hotel bill for $28,000 and, by this time, his mood changed. He had his tongue in his cheek — he always sticks his tongue in his cheek — and he’s staring at me,” Switzer said. “He looked at me and said ‘You know, I had a party that night and you didn’t come to it. My party costs me $400,000. I had Reba McEntire and Toby Keith. I paid for my party and you will pay for yours.

“I said OK. But all he wanted to do was scold my ass,” the coach added before finishing his story with a laugh. “The next month, I waited to get a bill. I didn’t get it. He paid it. He just wanted to scold me. That’s what I look back at today. I said he can eat all of my ass that he wants for $28,000.”

Just a kid from east Tulsa

Tony Casillas asked himself ‘What the hell am I doing here?”

Moments before Dallas defeated the Buffalo Bills 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII to cap the 1992 season, the defensive lineman was one of the Cowboys’ team captains on the field for the coin flip.

“I always talk about growing up in east Tulsa and you dream about this stuff,” Casillas said. “And to be there in this huge game and on this platform, it’s just ridiculously huge.”

The East Central High School graduate said he knew how big the game was, but didn’t fully grasp it until the pregame ceremony. There was a flyover and then the coin toss, which was handled by O.J. Simpson.

“I always tell people that the game could never be overhyped because more than anything, it’s underhyped,” Casillas said. “Once you get there, you try to think it’s just a game. It’s more than you expect, 1,000 times more.

“That was the pinnacle of it, going through that and experiencing that. I was taken away from that. And then they ending up winning the coin toss but we ended up kicking their ass. That’s the only thing they won in that game.”

‘All right Uwe!’

Uwe von Schamann played in two Super Bowls while with the Miami Dolphins — a 27-17 loss to Washington (XVII, 1982 season) and a 38-16 setback to the San Francisco 49ers (XIX, 1984).

The second game against San Francisco was memorable to the former OU star known for “The Kick” at Ohio State.

“I had a horrible season and everybody was talking about it, even ‘Dandy’ Don (Meredith) on the broadcast,” von Schamann said.

Heading into the Super Bowl, the kicker was just 9-of-19 on field-goal attempts and 2-of-12 from 30-yards plus.

When he lined up for a 37-yard field goal attempt to try to score the game’s first points, the ABC broadcast immediately started recapping his season.

“I made it just inside the right post and, when watching the replay, Don Meredith was excited,” von Schamann said.

The analyst actually yelled “All right Uwe!” when it cleared for three points.

The kicker would make all three attempts that day and he would outscore the offense.

“We only scored 16 points, but they couldn’t blame it on me,” von Schamann said with a chuckle. “I made all my points.”

Family and friends

Running back Joe Washington has a ring from Washington’s win over von Schamann’s team in Super Bowl XVII.

His greatest memory isn’t a spectacular play on the field. It’s who he spent time with during the week.

“It was the mere fact that my parents and family got to see it,” Washington said. “My parents came to all my home games at Oklahoma and a few in the pros. For them to be able to attend the pinnacle of a football season is something I will always enjoy.”

Washington grew up with Duriel Harris, who was a childhood friend and teammate in Super Bowl XVII.

“I got a chance to play with one of my best buddies and a neighbor who lived down the street (in Port Arthur, Texas),” Washington said. “It was one of my lifelong buddies and we were able to live out a dream.”

Photos: Oklahomans who have been in the Super Bowl Jalen Hurts, QB (OU) Creed Humphrey, C (OU, Shawnee High School) Orlando Brown Jr., OT (OU) Obo Okoronkwo, OLB (OU) Bobby Evans, OL (OU) Joe Mixon, RB (OU) Samaje Perine, RB (OU) Tre Flowers, CB (OSU) Blake Bell, TE (OU) Tyreek Hill, WR (OSU) George Kittle, TE (Norman High School) Darwin Thompson, RB (Jenks High School) Damien Williams, RB (OU) James Winchester, LS (OU, Washington, Okla. High School) Geneo Grissom, DE (OU) Lane Johnson, OT (OU) Chris Chester, OL (OU) Daryl Williams, OL (OU) Chris Harris, DB (Bixby High School) Corey Nelson, LB (OU) Alvin Bailey, OG (Broken Arrow High School) Russell Okung, OT (OSU) Kevin Williams, DT (OSU) Billy Bajema, TE (OSU) Perrish Cox, DB (OSU) Jacob Lacey, DB (OSU) Garrett Harley, K (OU) Robert Meacham, WR (Booker T. Washington High School) Antonio Smith, DE (OSU) R.W. McQuarters, DB (Booker T. Washington High School, OSU) Mark Anderson, DE (Booker T. Washington High School) Charlie Johnson, OL (OSU) Josh Brown, PK (Foyil High School) Sam Rayburn, DT (TU) Corey Ivy, DB (OU) Travian Smith, LB (OU) Jack Golden, LB (OSU) Cedric Jones, DE (OU) Joe Bowden, LB (OU) Keith Burns, LB (OSU) Darrius Johnson, DB (OU) Keith Traylor, DT (UCO) Keith Jackson, TE (OU) Terry Ray, DB (OU) Troy Aikman, QB (Henryetta High School, OU) Scott Case, DB (OU) Jason Gildon, LB (OSU) Leslie O'Neal, DE (OSU) Tony Casillas, DT (East Central High School, OU) Thurman Thomas, RB (OSU) Jeff Wright, NT (TU) Spencer Tillman, RB (OU) Rickey Dixon, DB (OU) Doug Williams, QB (Oklahoma Outlaws) John Washington, DL (OSU) Steve Sewell, RB (OU) Don Blackmon, LB (TU) Jackie Shipp, LB (OU) Greg Pruitt, RB (OU) Joe Washington, RB (OU) Tony Peters, DB (OU) Dexter Manley, DE (OSU) Uwe von Schamann, K (OU) Ron Baker, OG (OSU) Zac Henderson, DB (OU) Kenny King, RB (OU) Reggie Kinlaw, NT (OU) Matt Bahr, PK (Tulsa Roughnecks) Mike Fanning, DT (Edison High School) Sidney, Thornton, RB (Oklahoma Outlaws) Kyle Davis, C (OU) Thomas Henderson, LB (Langston) Randy Hughes, DB (OU) Efren Herrera, PK (Oklahoma Outlaws) Drew Pearson, WR (TU) Reggie Harrison, RB (NEO) Jon Kolb, OT (Owasso High School, OSU) Terry Brown, DB (OSU) Al Jenkins, OL (TU) Howard Twilley, WR (TU) Jim Riley, DE (OU) Walt Garrison, RB (OSU) Ralph Neely, OT (OU) Eddie Hinton, WR (OU) Bobby Boyd, CB (OU) Carl McAdams, DL (OU) Don Chandler, K-P (Rogers High School) Jon Gilliam, OL (OSU) Smokey Stover, LB (Oklahoma Military) Missing photos Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now