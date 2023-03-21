There’s an old saying that just seems appropriate for the Oklahoma careers of Ana Llanusa, Taylor Robertson and Madi Williams: Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

There were surely tears following the Sooners’ season-ending 82-73 loss to UCLA on Monday night. But the three players left a strong mark on the basketball program.

“The legacy that they have left is to love what you do, love how do you it and who you do it with because it's the strongest human emotion that we have and they love deep,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said after the loss.

The Sooners (26-7) rallied from an 18-point deficit in the second quarter of the NCAA Tournament second-round contest to take a lead into the final period, but a fourth-quarter charge by the fourth-seeded Bruins proved too much.

Llanusa (six years), Robertson (five) and Williams (five) will no longer play for the Sooners. The trio started on a team that won only eight games a few seasons ago. They leave after helping guide the program to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and a Big 12 regular-season title.

Baranczyk pointed out the seniors could have left on two different occasions — once when Sheri Coale announced her retirement and again after last season — but they chose to come back.

“When you look at them, they don't hang out, but they respect each other. They are what America really should be, you know? All different backgrounds, they're different people, their styles of play are different, and yet, you look at them and when you ask them a question, they light up talking about each other,” Baranczyk said.

“It doesn't happen. Typically, one would be jealous of the other, and they just don't do that. They expect a lot from each other, they challenge each other, but, man, they're beautiful souls and they're people that are going to continue to impact this world in an incredibly positive way, and that's what I'm the most proud of.”

Madi Williams ended her career with a 24-point performance. She played her final weeks with a knee brace to stabilize an injury which occurred during the regular-season finale at Oklahoma State.

“It's been great playing with the two of them,” Williams said of her fellow seniors. “They're some amazing players. How do you guard three people who scored (1,500) points in a career? We built a legacy here, and we've left it in good hands. We taught the little ones everything that we can … we’re excited to see where it goes.”

Llanusa (15 points) sparked an 18-2 run in the third quarter which pushed the Sooners to a 54-53 lead entering the fourth period.

After spending six years in the program, was this a disappointing finish?

“I'm not disappointed. I'm extremely proud of all the work that we've put in and just the things that we've done,” Llanusa said. “We've grown a lot, we've learned a lot and I'm really excited to see where OU women's basketball goes from here on out. There's nothing to be disappointed about. I mean, it hurts, but I think we all could say that we're really proud of ourselves and what we've done.”

Robertson played 151 games in her career. She only scored two points against the Bruins, which equaled the lowest output she’s had at OU. She didn’t make a 3-pointer for only the fourth time and saw a 73-game streak snapped.

“The things that we've been through in five years, no one ever would have expected five years ago that we would be here because we weren't great our first few years here,” Robertson said. “We've grown so much over the years individually and collectively. No one thought we would do the things that we did this year and that just makes me so proud to be a part of it.”

The Sooners struggled with turnovers in the first half. OU gave up the ball 13 times as the Bruins built a 41-28 lead at intermission. Midway through the second quarter, Oklahoma trailed by 18 points.

OU showed fight in the third quarter to make a partisan Pauley Pavilion crowd sweat a bit

Led by Llanusa, the Sooners unleashed an 18-2 run to take a 50-49 lead with 1:40 left until the fourth quarter. OU led 54-53 heading into the final period.

The Bruins made the first basket in the fourth quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.

The Sooners cut the lead to 65-61 with 3:31 left in regulation, but six straight points by UCLA tamped down any late heroics by the visiting team.