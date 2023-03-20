LOS ANGELES – Oklahoma’s special basketball season came to an end late Monday night.

The fifth-seeded Sooners overcame a large first-half deficit but ran out of gas late to fall 82-73 to No. 4 UCLA in an NCAA Tournament second-round game.

OU finishes its season at 26-7. UCLA advances to a Sweet 16 game at No. 1 South Carolina.

The loss ends the careers of OU’s core group of Ana Llanusa (six years), Taylor Robertson (five) and Madi Williams (five). The trio led the program to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

The Sooners struggled with turnovers in the first half. OU gave up the ball 13 times as the Bruins build a 41-28 lead at intermission. Midway through the second quarter, Oklahoma trailed by 18 points.

OU showed fight in the third quarter to make a partisan Pauley Pavilion crowd sweat a bit

Led by Llanusa, the Sooners unleashed an 18-2 run to take a 50-49 lead with 1:40 left in the third quarter. OU led 54-53 heading into the final period.

The Bruins made the first basket in the fourth quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.

The Sooners cut the lead to 65-61 with 3:31 left in regulation, but six straight points by the Bruins tamped down any late heroics by the visiting team.

Oklahoma was paced by Williams’ 24 points. Llanusa had 15 and Skylar Vann finished with 14.

Robertson only played 19 minutes and ended her career with two points. The NCAA’s all-time 3-point leader, she didn’t make a trey against the Bruins. She had made a 3-pointer in 73 consecutive games prior to Monday’s loss.

UCLA was led by Charisma Osbourne’s career-high 36 points.