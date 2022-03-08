OU's Robertson finalist for Top Shooting Guard Award

Oklahoma senior guard Taylor Robertson is a finalist for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award, awarded annually by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

Named after the Class of 1993 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top shooting guard in NCAA Division I women's basketball.

Robertson joins Sonya Morris (DePaul), Kierstan Bell (Florida Gulf Coast), Christyn Williams (UConn) and Taylor Mikesell (Ohio State) as a finalist.

The sharpshooter from McPherson, Kansas, broke Oklahoma and Big 12 career records for 3-pointers this season and enters the postseason with 432 made treys in her career, 65 short of the NCAA record.

This season, she leads the country in 3-pointers with 110, and her 45.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc ranks fourth in the country. Robertson is the first player in Big 12 history to post three seasons of 100-plus 3-pointers.

She is the only player in NCAA women's basketball history to shoot better than 45.0% from deep with over eight attempts in a season, accomplishing the feat this year. Her 3.67 made 3-pointers per game in 2021-22 also lead the country.

The unanimous first-team All-Big 12 selection is the only player among the five finalists to average 16 points, four rebounds and three assists per game, as the senior is averaging career-highs in rebounds (4.6) and assists (3.2) this season.

Robertson helped power the Sooners into the AP Top 25 for the first time in five years, and OU is in line to make its first NCAA Tournament since 2017-18. She joined teammate Madi Williams as a unanimous first-team All-Big 12 honoree, giving Oklahoma its first pair of first-teamers in a decade.

The winner of the 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee. Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday on hoophallawards.com.

The 2022 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Women's Starting Five. Additional information about the award presentation, including the date and time, will be released in the coming weeks.