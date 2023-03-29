NORMAN — Robert Spears-Jennings had “I need one!!” written on his Oklahoma football cleats during last year’s Cheez-It Bowl.

The saying — originated by his biggest fan, his mother — has followed Spears-Jennings through his peewee playing days, his Broken Arrow High School career and freshman year with the Sooners.

Following Monday’s practice, it was noticed on his shoes.

“I always thought about trying to give him something that can be used for some extra motivation,” his mother Flotrice Jennings said. “In my mind, it was like ‘OK, let’s make one play at a time.' I would also say ‘I need one.’”

Flotrice Jennings never knew it was on his shoes until last year’s postseason game against Florida State.

“What do your shoes say? He said ‘I need one,’” she said. “For me, that just meant the world to me. He held on to something that started at such a young age. He knows that his mom is with him and he’s participating in these sports for his family.”

The safety expects to be put in position to make much more than one play during the 2023 season.

Spears-Jennings is drawing good reviews from his coaches, who are looking for a freshman-to-sophomore jump.

Safeties coach Brandon Hall reminded reporters on Monday that Spears-Jennings has been on campus only 14 months with plenty thrust at him early. He also was a wide receiver at Broken Arrow before making the switch to defense.

“The thing is that he should've been in high school last year at this time. Sometimes we forget that. He's a guy who hasn't played defense for very long. He hasn't played safety,” Hall said. “He's very talented. He's very smart. He's going to have an unbelievable career here. But you're starting to see that athletic ability come through, and it'll only get better and better with the more confidence that he gets.”

Spears-Jennings saw action in nine games last season. He finished with 15 tackles.

His confidence level, as Hall expected, has improved with one year of experience. He said he soaked knowledge from older teammates like Justin Broiles, Keyshawn Lawrence and Billy Bowman last season.

This spring is much different than last spring not only for him, but many of the returners who were learning Brent Venables’ system.

“It feels way easier. We all understand. Last year, everybody was learning together. All the freshmen, (we) didn’t have anyone to ask because we were all learning at the same time,” he said. “Now we’re the older guys. We’re not the freshmen now. It’s kind of a little easier to everybody.”

When did he make the biggest jump last year?

“I would say probably fall camp. Things got real. Coaches turned up a little bit on you. It just got real. You really understood that I’m really here now and I’m really locked in,” Spears-Jennings said.

Spears-Jennings wants to contribute more next season. He’ll have his mom is the stands yelling a familiar cheer for him.

“He said he could hear me in high school, but I highly doubted it. That stadium in Broken Arrow was packed,” Flotrice Jennings said. “I do (yell it at OU games). I know he can’t hear me. But he says he can feel it and he puts it on his shoes.

“That’s a reminder that I’m in the stands saying it.”

OU Sports Extra podcast: QBs Jackson Arnold and Dillon Gabriel; new WRs coach Emmett Jones Spring football season is here. Eric and Eli talk about returning starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel; incoming 5-star QR Jackson Arnold; new wide receivers coach Emmett Jones and more.