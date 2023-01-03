OU's Porter Moser: High-caliber Big 12 leaves 'no time to hang your head' ahead of visit from No. 25 Iowa State

NORMAN — According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 10 hardest remaining schedules in the country belong to the 10 men’s basketball programs that reside within the Big 12 Conference.

Oklahoma’s final 18 games rank second toughest in the nation, behind only No. 17 TCU’s at No. 1. No. 25 Iowa State, which visits the Sooners at 6 p.m. Wednesday night, sits just behind OU at No. 3, followed by third-ranked Kansas before Kansas State, Texas Tech and No. 6 Texas.

The relative easy going — with the No. 9 and 10 most challenging remaining slates — belongs to Oklahoma State and West Virginia, respectively.

Once again in 2022-23, it’s all tough sledding in the Big 12.

“It's like nothing in college basketball where all 10 teams have the 10 hardest schedules because all 10 teams are in the top 45,” Sooners coach Porter Moser said Tuesday, three days after OU’s conference-opening loss to Texas. “It's crazy. There's no time to hang your head. You can be pissed, which we are. Learn from it, know the why and apply it. Let's go get the next one.”

Up next in the conference gauntlet for Moser’s Sooners (9-4) is the midweek meeting with the newly-ranked Cyclones.

Iowa State (10-2) climbed into the AP Top 25 this week after a 15-point win over No. 12 Baylor and comes to Norman searching for the program’s first 2-0 start in league play since 2018-19.

Senior guard Jaren Holmes enters leading the Cyclones with 13.5 points per game, but it was 41 points on 10-made 3-pointers between senior’s Grant Kalscheur and Caleb Grill that powered Iowa State past Baylor. The home win over the Bears marked the Cyclones’ seventh ranked win under second-year coach T.J. Otzelberger, who possesses one of the most seasoned rosters in the Big 12 with nine upperclassmen.

With trips to Texas Tech and Kansas next for the Sooners after Wednesday, there’s nothing easy about what lies ahead for OU.

“You've got to be one at a time,” Moser said of his approach to the rigorous league slate. “You can't get too high and you can't get too low. You've got to put it in the bank. You've got to come back and you've got two or three days to prep for the next one.”

Storylines

Eyes on Tanner Groves: Oklahoma’s veteran big man played only 17 minutes while navigating foul trouble in Saturday’s 70-69 defeat to the sixth-ranked Longhorns.

“The bottom line is Tanner's gotta be smart,” Moser said.

Groves never fouled out, but a pair of personal fouls on either side of halftime kept one of the Sooners’ most critical players tied to the bench in the Big 12 opener. Held to six minutes before halftime and 12 after it, Groves finished with six points on five field goal attempts with seven rebounds and a block.

OU was rebounded 11-4 on the offensive glass in the second half with its most important interior player off the floor for eight minutes of the period.

“I just thought he got into foul trouble and never got into the flow overall like we really needed him to want him to,” Moser said. “Want to get him more touches in there and everything…but the bottom line is we need more than 17 minutes."

Needing more from Uzan: Moser wants freshman guard Milos Uzan to be more aggressive, like Uzan was on his late 3-point attempt in the final minutes of Saturday’s loss.

“I love that he has the confidence to take that kind of shot,” Moser said. “I love that he took it. It was the right shot.

“But he is at his best when he’s more aggressive.”

Uzan has been one of the bright spots of Moser’s second campaign. The first-year guard from Las Vegas is averaging 5.0 points and 3.5 assists in 23.3 minutes per game and has tallied 29 assists to 12 turnovers in five games since entering the Sooners’ starting five.

But Moser wants his breakout contributor to be more aggressive on the offensive end. Uzan, who is shooting 54.0% from the field, is attempting only 3.8 field goals per game.

“Los has to step in and take his shot,” Moser said.

Jacob Groves’ emergence: Asked about the recent surge from the senior forward, Moser turned to a fitting metaphor for the first week of January.

Some guys, he explained, are New Year’s Resolution guys. Others, such as Groves, are everyday guys.

“Every day he communicates,” Moser said. “Every day, he's putting in his time on his shot. He's an everyday guy. That's the difference between him and a lot of guys in this generation. It's every day.”

Groves used five 3-pointers to fuel his 17-point performance against Texas. The 6-foot-9 forward is shooting 44.9% from the 3-point range and has knocked down at least one 3-pointer in 10 of OU’s last 11 games.