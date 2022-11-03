OU's Porter Moser brief on exit of Sooners assistant Brady: ‘Matt did resign for personal reasons’

NORMAN — A terse Porter Moser was brief on the subject of former Oklahoma assistant coach Matt Brady Thursday afternoon, days after the first-year assistant resigned from his role on the Sooners’ coaching staff less than a week before the start of the 2022-23 season, citing personal reasons.

“All I have is, at this time, Matt did resign for personal reasons,” Moser said in an opening statement. “And I haven’t even thought about replacing it yet. My whole focus is on Sam Houston. So I haven’t thought about replacing it at this late time.”

OU announced Brady’s sudden departure in a 55-word press release Tuesday evening, six days before the Sooners’ Nov. 7 season opener against visiting Sam Houston (7 p.m., ESPN+). On Thursday, Moser said he has not yet considered filling Brady’s position on the staff. As things stand, OU will begin its season Monday night down an assistant coach.

Following his opening statement, Moser was asked about how he addressed Brady’s exit — which was announced one hour before the program’s season tip-off banquet Tuesday night — with his players.

“We addressed that he resigned for personal reasons and we went right back into focusing on the game,” Moser said. “These guys are excited to play. I’ll tell ya. We had our exhibition. We had a scrimmage. We’ve been practicing. Their focus is really the excitement to get going. We had a great tip-off banquet the other night. We talked about it at practice yesterday — about competing. The guys are ready to compete.”

Moser then cut off a follow-up question related to Brady’s resignation.

“I said he resigned for personal reasons,” Moser interjected.

Moser hired Brady, 57, in June as one of two offseason coaching additions following the departures of assistant coaches K.T. Turner and David Patrick. Brady’s contract, approved by the OU Board of Regents in June, included a base salary of $250,000.

Brady, a former head coach at Marist and James Madison, came to Norman following six years on staff with the University of Maryland men’s basketball program from 2017-22, serving as an assistant for the Terrapins during the last four seasons.

In 2019, Brady received a two-year show-cause penalty related to multiple Level II NCAA violations committed while serving as the program’s director of player personnel. Per an NCAA investigation, Brady conducted 10 impermissible on-court coaching sessions over a three-month period and “delivered oral scouting reports to the men's basketball team eight times” at the direction of then head-coach Mark Turgeon.

Brady, according to the NCAA, was aware that the coaching sessions represented a violation in his role as director of player personnel. Both Brady and Turgeon were reportedly not aware that film room presentations were impermissible. In the aftermath, Maryland self-imposed a six-game, 15-practice suspension on Brady and received minor penalties from the NCAA.

Brady’s other stops prior to OU included assistant roles at Rhode Island, Wagner and Saint Joseph’s from 1987-2004.

Last week, ahead of the Sooners’ preseason exhibition with Oklahoma City University, Moser expounded on his relationship with Brady dating back years on AAU sidelines and the recruiting trail and spoke on the element Brady brought to the coaching staff.

“I've known Matt for many years in the profession,” Moser said. “...I just think he brings a wealth of experience. He's been a head coach. I love having that experience; he’s sat in my seat before.”

“And he loves working out with players,” Moser continued. “Sometimes you get to a certain age…they say working out and player development is for young guys and Matt’s one of those guys I love because I'm old school the same way. He likes being on the floor working with the players. And he does a very good job with it.”

Moser was more brief speaking on Brady Thursday. He’ll now roll into a second season in Norman with Emanuel Dildy and Ryan Humphrey as the only full-time assistant coaches on staff.