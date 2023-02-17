NORMAN – Peyton Bowen admitted he should be at Oregon right now if not for a paperwork snafu.

The Oklahoma freshman had the college football world’s attention when he made a signing day decision to play for the Ducks, spurning long-term courtships with OU and Notre Dame.

“I sent (the letter of intent in) but we didn’t put the a.m. or p.m. on by accident,” Bowen said. “So I should be there right now, honestly. I wrote the time, but didn’t write a.m. or p.m. by it.”

Oregon came back asking him to make the paperwork official, but Bowen never signed.

Two days later, Bowen decided to sign with the Sooners.

The five-star defensive back from Denton (Guyer) High School met the media with 25 other mid-year enrollees.

He was a target of a cutthroat recruiting process. While many thought he was headed to either OU or Notre Dame, Oregon blitzed and got a pledge from him on Dec. 21.

Making a decision on a school was tough.

“It was very hectic and cloudy,” he said. “The situation I was in, there was sometimes where I was like ‘I’m all in on this.’ And I was like ‘whoa,’ really like second thoughts and overthinking.

“I made a decision of where I would feel the most comfortable and that’s ultimately what led me here.”

How did he feel after he called OU assistant coach Jay Valai with his final decision?

“It was a great relief,” Bowen said. “Even my parents could tell. My voice was better. I was so down in the dumps and stuff like that. They could tell. It just lifted a weight off my shoulders.”