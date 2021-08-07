OU's Perrion Winfrey doesn't think sky's the limit because defensive line aiming for "blowing the roof off"

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s Perrion Winfrey is embracing a leadership role on the Sooners' defense.
It’s a different mindset for the defensive lineman from 2020’s fall camp. Precisely one year ago, he was being introduced to coordinator Alex Grinch’s system after having spring football and summer workouts extinguished due to COVID.
“I was just talking to my homie Joshua Ellison about that,” Winfrey said on Thursday, referring to Ellison, also a junior college transfer. “It’s great to be able to feel like I’m actually getting the hang of things instead of going into (camp) learning the calls. It was great to have a full spring and a full summer. I feel great going into fall camp and I can’t wait to start.”
All eyes are on Winfrey, who is expected to have a strong senior season. He’s not only one of many anchors on the defensive line, he is a loud voice that commands attention when he enters a room.
It’s a role he hasn’t fully grasped until recently.
“Honestly I’ve been that way my whole life. I’ve actually found it to be a negative thing — wow, why are people always looking at me and anything I do? It’s magnified,” said Winfrey, a second-team All-Big 12 selection by coaches last season. “Now I look at it as a benefit. Because the way I do something or the way that I talk, it moves people. I’m able to motivate people in a different way than other people.
“I love the fact that I’m able to come into a room and change the mood of the room or change the environment. Based on my energy, I can build the room up or build the room down. I’ve just been focused on keeping my energy high the whole time.”
Winfrey is part of an interior defensive line that possibly could go eight-deep, Grinch said. That’s a big number, but achievable in Winfrey’s eyes.
“There’s no limit. I can’t even say the sky’s the limit because we’re blowing the roof off, for real. I sit here and smile and know that we’ve been putting in the work — day in and day out — and being around guys like Isaiah (Thomas) and Jalen Redmond and Nik Bonitto, Jordan Kelley, LaRon Stokes, I could go on. Joshua Ellison. Young guys like Isaiah Coe and Kelvin Gilliam,” Winfrey said. “All those guys together, us together as a bunch, I don’t think there’s a better D-line than us in the country and I can’t wait to go out and put that on display.”
The defensive line is prepared to make an impact this season.
"We know where we’re trying to go … we’re constantly pushing each other. We don’t even have to say anything if we know somebody is doing something that they don’t need to do. We get with them immediately," Winfrey said. "We don’t want any of that cancer on the team. We’re constantly looking at ways to make the team improve. I wouldn’t say we talk about leadership. We know what’s expected of us. So that’s what we do."