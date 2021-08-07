OU's Perrion Winfrey doesn't think sky's the limit because defensive line aiming for "blowing the roof off"

“I love the fact that I’m able to come into a room and change the mood of the room or change the environment. Based on my energy, I can build the room up or build the room down. I’ve just been focused on keeping my energy high the whole time.”

Winfrey is part of an interior defensive line that possibly could go eight-deep, Grinch said. That’s a big number, but achievable in Winfrey’s eyes.

“There’s no limit. I can’t even say the sky’s the limit because we’re blowing the roof off, for real. I sit here and smile and know that we’ve been putting in the work — day in and day out — and being around guys like Isaiah (Thomas) and Jalen Redmond and Nik Bonitto, Jordan Kelley, LaRon Stokes, I could go on. Joshua Ellison. Young guys like Isaiah Coe and Kelvin Gilliam,” Winfrey said. “All those guys together, us together as a bunch, I don’t think there’s a better D-line than us in the country and I can’t wait to go out and put that on display.”

The defensive line is prepared to make an impact this season.