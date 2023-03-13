A look at OU's opponent

Portland Pilots

Coach: Michael Meek (fourth season at Portland)

Record: 23-8

How they got here: Portland earned the West Coast Conference’s automatic bid after defeating nationally ranked Gonzaga in the league tournament’s championship game. The Pilots overcame an 11-point deficit to defeat the Bulldogs for the first time in three tries. Portland has won 18 of their past 21 games, with two of the losses coming to Gonzaga.

Best player: Alex Fowler. The 6-2 junior forward is a three-time All-WCC first-team selection. An Australian native, Fowler is UP’s all-time leading scorer at the Division I level and is one of only five players in WCC history to score 2,000 points. Fowler is averaging 17.8 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest. She also has a team-high 101 assists.

Number to know: 23. The Pilots’ win total is the most since the 1996-97 basketball season, which is also the last time that the program has appeared in the NCAA Tournament. Portland was scheduled to play in the 2020 event but COVID canceled the postseason to decline the team an opportunity to participate.