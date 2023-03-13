Oklahoma’s next step isn’t into uncharted territory.
The fifth-seeded Sooners learned their NCAA Tournament opponent (No. 12 Portland) and destination (Los Angeles) on Sunday night. Less than 24 hours later, the program dived into research on the West Coast Conference school while focused on its next mission.
College basketball’s marquee event won’t be new to the Sooners’ core group, which played in last year’s NCAA Tournament for the first time.
The Sooners will face Portland at 8 p.m. Saturday at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion. Host UCLA will face Sacramento State at 10:30. The two winners will meet on Monday night with the victor advancing to the Sweet 16.
“Having experience can’t ever hurt you. It can only help you,” OU coach Jennie Baranczyk said during a Monday meeting with reporters via Zoom.
People are also reading…
The Sooners had to hold off upset-minded IUPUI last year in a 4-13 game, which grabbed the attention of the team. There will be no overlooking the Pilots, which have won 18 of their past 21 games including a WCC Tournament title game against Gonzaga.
“Last year, you understood how good a 13 seed really is, right? So we go into this game not saying ‘they’re a 12 seed and we’re a five seed,’” Baranczyk said. We go into this game knowing ‘OK, they’re very, very good and we have to be ready.
“I don’t think we overlooked anything last year in that first round, but I think having that experience of stepping on the floor against great teams, especially teams that are hot. They just won their conference tournament. They get that (automatic) bid. They’re feeling really good. They’re very confident. I think those kinds of things, that experience can only help you.”
This week’s schedule helps the Sooners with an extra 24 hours. Madi Williams is playing with a possible knee injury, while Ana Llanusa’s ankle has troubled her a little bit.
Williams looked improved from the Big 12 Tournament’s quarterfinal win over TCU to the semifinal setback against Iowa State, the OU coach said. And Llanusa, who looked to be hampered during pregame warmups against the Cyclones, will get an extra day of work.
“To be able to have another day — one day is kind of a big deal — and so I’m glad we’re playing on Saturday,” Baranczyk said. “(Williams) is going to give it whatever she has. Is she 100%? I don’t know if she actually could be, but here mind is. (Llanusa’s) ankle definitely hindered her (against ISU), especially after looking at it the next day and understanding how tough she actually is.”