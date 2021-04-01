OU's offensive line searching for new leadership anchor following Humphrey's departure

Chris Murray, a UCLA transfer who played 63 snaps last season, is getting work at center. Ian McKiver, who spelled Humphrey at times last season, is also getting work along with Nate Anderson and Robert Congel, according to Bedenbaugh.

The position coach was asked what needed improvement on the offensive line. Bedenbaugh quickly pointed out mentality and consistency.

“The one thing I will say about these guys, and hopefully it continues, I see a totally different mentality from individuals and as a group. Just everything you do… playing the position at this level and with the standards that we have is tough,” he said. “It’s hard. It really is. I’m never truly satisfied. Hell, we won the Joe Moore Award in 2018 and I don’t know there was a game where I was satisfied. That’s the nature of this position.”

Bedenbaugh took time to point out Robinson, who is developing into a leader.

“He’s been a good player for us, knock on wood, hopefully it will continue and I think it will, he’s reshaped his body some too, which has helped,” Bedenbaugh said. “But today he’s a totally different player than he’s been at any point in time and it’s really a mentality. It’s a decision that you make. 'All right, I want to be elite. I want to be the best.'

“You go from being a good player to an elite, great player just by your mentality and how you approach every day. That’s the biggest thing. I’ve see it change.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.