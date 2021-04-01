OU's offensive line searching for new leadership anchor following Humphrey's departure

Replacing Creed Humphrey isn’t limited to what the talented center did on every snap.
Humphrey was not only a leader on the offensive line, he was an Oklahoma captain for two seasons. He commanded attention each time he spoke to teammates.
“As good as Creed was as a player, he was probably an even better leader,” OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said.
The offensive line played well last season, but didn’t reach the high standards that the program has expected in years past, according to OU coach Lincoln Riley.
Those words don’t come as a surprise to Tyrese Robinson. The senior wants to join his teammates in guiding the offensive line back to prominence.
“I feel like we have a taste of how it used to be and how the O-line should be from Joe Moore winners,” said Robinson, referring to the annual award given to the nation’s top offensive line. “We’re just trying to emphasize that and try and use the same strategies they used with the young guys when we came in.
“With that being said, Chris (Murray) is doing a good job and he’s been a more vocal leader. Anton (Harrison), even though he’s young, he’s been more of a vocal leader. I feel like it’s good for everyone on the O-line to have a little spot where they lead at because it just brings more chemistry and more success up front.”
Chris Murray, a UCLA transfer who played 63 snaps last season, is getting work at center. Ian McKiver, who spelled Humphrey at times last season, is also getting work along with Nate Anderson and Robert Congel, according to Bedenbaugh.
The position coach was asked what needed improvement on the offensive line. Bedenbaugh quickly pointed out mentality and consistency.
“The one thing I will say about these guys, and hopefully it continues, I see a totally different mentality from individuals and as a group. Just everything you do… playing the position at this level and with the standards that we have is tough,” he said. “It’s hard. It really is. I’m never truly satisfied. Hell, we won the Joe Moore Award in 2018 and I don’t know there was a game where I was satisfied. That’s the nature of this position.”
Bedenbaugh took time to point out Robinson, who is developing into a leader.
“He’s been a good player for us, knock on wood, hopefully it will continue and I think it will, he’s reshaped his body some too, which has helped,” Bedenbaugh said. “But today he’s a totally different player than he’s been at any point in time and it’s really a mentality. It’s a decision that you make. 'All right, I want to be elite. I want to be the best.'
“You go from being a good player to an elite, great player just by your mentality and how you approach every day. That’s the biggest thing. I’ve see it change.”