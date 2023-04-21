NORMAN – Oklahoma’s Brent Venables is excited to show off his football team during Saturday’s spring game.

But this contest pitting the offense versus the defense comes with a word of warning. Final evaluations won’t be determined by this 15th and final practice of the spring season.

“We’re gonna run 90 guys out there. So a third of them are going to be brand new and everybody wants to see the improvement across the board with other players returning. But I’m sure that’s a big part of it, too, to see the new players and what they’re all about,” Venables said following Thursday afternoon’s practice. “This is just one practice. This is what I would tell everybody. Watch with caution. There’s going to be a body of work that you’re going to be able to judge them on, but this is a great opportunity to see them run around in their uniform and see them try to block and catch and tackle and cover and all that kind of stuff.

“So I can see the excitement for that, without question.”

OU beat writers Eric Bailey and Eli Lederman broke down what they are looking for during the 2:30 p.m. contest at Memorial Stadium:

OU has split the team for an offense vs defense scrimmage. What can we expect from each unit?

Eric Bailey (Red-offense): Offensive coordinators across the country typically are vanilla with their play calling during spring games, especially with many schools broadcasting games. Expect much of the same from Jeff Lebby during Saturday’s scrimmage.

While all eyes will be on freshman quarterback Jackson Arnold, there will be plenty of opportunities for young running backs to get carries with the absence of Jovantae Barnes (foot surgery) and Marcus Major (hand fracture). The offensive line working the game could be much different than what is shown during the 2023 opener against Arkansas State, with tackles Walter Rouse (torn labrum) and Jacob Sexton (ACL) out.

Eli Lederman (White-defense): Saturday is, after all, just a scrimmage. But it'll be our collective first look at a new-look unit OU believes will be — and one the Sooners need to be — better in 2023, so let's see what Venables and Co. have to offer.

Up front, eyes may be drawn to transfer pass rushers Trace Ford and Rondell Bothroyd or newcomers inside like Jacob Lacey and Davon Sears. In the middle, the promising sophomore Jaren Kanak should slot in next to Danny Stutsman. For storylines in the secondary, take your pick from transfers Dasan McCullough, Reggie Pearson and Kendel Dolby, veterans Woodi Washington and Key Lawrence and talented freshmen Peyton Bowen, Makari Vickers and Jasiah Wagoner.

There are lots of new but experienced faces in Norman this spring. Who’s the transfer portal newcomer to watch?

Bailey: Dasan McCullough, a 6-5, 222-pounder, could be the impact player that the defense has needed, especially at the CHEETAH position. McCullough’s versatility – he was a free safety in high school – could be a huge asset at a spot that rushes from the edge, plays in the middle and also is needed with pass coverage.

The wild card in spring football games is that the defense is very familiar with the offense and vice versa. Many times it comes down to winning one-on-one battles with an opponent. How will McCullough react? Fans should keep an eye on the Indiana transfer who wears No. 1.

Lederman: Andrel Anthony, the transfer pass catcher from Michigan, comes to Norman with a modest 19 receptions for 328 yards and four touchdowns for his career. In his first spring at OU, Anthony has dazzled with his speed; teammate Jayden Gibson called him "super fast" while Gavin Freeman referred to him as "a burner".

With limited production in his past, the scope of Anthony's impact for OU in 2023 will hinge on how he's deployed by offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Saturday should offer an initial window into what his role — and speed — might look like.

Of the mid-year freshman enrollees, who are you most excited to see Saturday?

Bailey: Jackson Arnold arrived on campus with heavy expectations and that hasn’t waned in the months since workouts began. The five-star quarterback will be under the microscope from the moment he walks onto the field for pregame warmups to the end of the day when he walks through the tunnel to the locker room.

It’s important to remember that Arnold is still a freshman who should be preparing for his high school graduation. He enrolled early to start his college career. While he may make some dazzling plays on Saturday, he may have some bad throws as well. It’s important not to weigh too much in his debut playing before 50,000-plus fans.

Lederman: Often lost in the buzz surrounding Arnold and Bowen is the Sooners' third five-star signee in 2023. Defensive end Adepoju Adebawore warrants plenty of attention on his own.

I could tell you about Adebawore's 6-foot-4, 240-pound frame and the combination of size and strength that have him projected as a pass rush force for the future. I could also let Bothroyd explain the skillset the freshman edge rusher possesses more succinctly: “(Adebawore) is obviously a freak athlete," the Wake Forest transfer said this week.

OU led the nation with a spring game attendance of 75,360 in 2022. Will the crowd be as good in 2023?

Bailey: I’m guessing around 58,000. Last year it was a perfect storm with Venables’ first spring game as well as the return of Baker Mayfield for his statue presentation. But make no mistake: This crowd will be one of the best in college football this spring.

Lederman: Give me 65,500. Eric said it best: the juice of Lincoln Riley's departure for USC combined with the juice of a what felt like program reclamation under Venables with a little Mayfield tossed in made for a perfect storm last spring. Anything over 51,000 lands OU among the five-best attended spring games across the country in 2023.