OU's Milligan finishes tied for 19th at Augusta National Women's Amateur
  Updated
Oklahoma women’s golf senior Kaitlin Milligan shot a final-round, four-over 76 Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club to finish in a tie for 19th at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur in Augusta, Georgia.

The tournament featured 82 of the top amateurs worldwide. Tsubasa Kajitani of Japan defeated American Emilia Migliaccio in a sudden death playoff for the title.

Milligan shot rounds of 73-76-76 for a 225 total.

“This week was like a dream,” Milligan said. “To be walking the same fairways as some of my idols is a feeling unlike any other. It was a completely different kind of golf, and I’m so grateful for this opportunity because it was the opportunity of a lifetime.”

The Norman native opened her day at the home of The Masters with four-straight pars before bogeying the par-four No. 5. After another par on the sixth hole, she bogeyed seven and eight. Milligan went on to bogey the 10th before tallying five more pars to move her back up the leaderboard and into the top 20.

Her round’s highlight came on No. 17, where she made first birdie of the day.

Milligan ended in a tie for 19th and joins former Sooner Julienne Soo as the only Oklahoma women’s golfers to play in the event.

“This was one of the most unbelievable events I’ve attended,” head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said. “I’m so proud of the strides our program has made, as well as Julienne and Kaitlin for being the first two players to represent our team in back-to-back years, and I can’t wait for more Sooners to play in the future.”

Milligan now rejoins the team in Norman as they prepare to conclude the regular season with a match-play event in Stillwater versus Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Tulsa on April 11-12 before the Big 12 Championship.

