Oklahoma’s Michael Turk will make a rare second appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month.
The Sooners’ punter will be joined by six OU teammate in the most important job interview of their professional careers in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.
Eric Gray, Anton Harrison, Marvin Mims, Wanya Morris, Jalen Redmond and Brayden Willis will also take part in the event, which runs from Feb. 26 to March 6.
Turk attended the 2020 combine after his Arizona State career. He posted a record 25 reps of 225 pounds during bench press testing, which is a high among punters.
Turk was afforded the opportunity to return to college due to an NCAA waiver due to COVID-19. He transferred to OU, where he spent the final two seasons of his college career.
“I thought I was done with college football,” Turk said. “That was obviously quite the experience. But the Lord had other plans. And it seems like a long time ago. I feel like I’ve grown a lot since then and I’m thankful to have gotten this opportunity back to get better and grow as a man.”
OU sent 11 players to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Seven players in that group were drafted, highlighted by Nik Bonitto’s second-round selection by the Denver Broncos.
The 2023 draft will by April 27-29.
The Big 12 needed to have the schedule to TV partners by February, so it released just before then. Eli and Eric talk about OU's 2023 opponents, which will no longer include a round-robin in-conference slate due to Big 12 expansion.
Photos: OU, OSU and TU players invited to the NFL Combine
RB Eric Gray (OU)
Eric Gray of Oklahoma runs the ball under pressure from Devin Neal of Baylor in their football game at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Norman, Okla.
Photo by Mike Simons, Tulsa World
OT Anton Harrison (OU)
Anton Harrison (71) is pictured at University of Oklahoma media day on OU campus in Norman on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022.
Photo via The Oklahoman
WR Jadon Haselwood (OU)
Oklahoma State linebacker Devin Harper (16) tackles Oklahoma wide receiver Jadon Haselwood (11) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma in Stillwater, Okla. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Note: Haselwood transferred to Arkansas for his final college season
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
DE Tyler Lacy (OSU)
Oklahoma State defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) celebrates after a sack during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and Arizona State at Boone Pickens Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
WR Marvin Mims Jr. (OU)
Oklahoma wide receiver Marvin Mims (17) points for a first down after making a catch over UTEP defensive back Josiah Allen (22) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and UTEP at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
OL Wanya Morris (OU)
Oklahoma offensive lineman Wanya Morris (64) looks to block during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
RB Deneric Prince (TU)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane running back Deneric Prince (8) runs the ball as tight end Ethan Hall (47) blocks during the game against the South Florida Bulls at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, OK on Nov. 18, 2022.
Photo by Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World
DL Jalen Redmond (OU)
Oklahoma defensive lineman Jalen Redmond (31) sacks Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during a NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Nebraska at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
S Jason Taylor II (OSU)
Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) knocks a pass away intended for TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) near the goalie during the fourth quarter in a football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
P Michael Turk (OU)
Oklahoma punter Michael Turk (37) punts during the Red River Showdown between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
TE Brayden Willis (OU)
Oklahoma tight end Brayden Willis (9) runs past Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (25) while scoring a touchdown during the third quarter during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma and Texas Tech at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.
Photo by Ian Maule, Tulsa World
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now: Tulsaworld.com/subscribe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!