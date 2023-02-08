Oklahoma’s Michael Turk will make a rare second appearance at the NFL Scouting Combine later this month.

The Sooners’ punter will be joined by six OU teammate in the most important job interview of their professional careers in Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium.

Eric Gray, Anton Harrison, Marvin Mims, Wanya Morris, Jalen Redmond and Brayden Willis will also take part in the event, which runs from Feb. 26 to March 6.

Turk attended the 2020 combine after his Arizona State career. He posted a record 25 reps of 225 pounds during bench press testing, which is a high among punters.

Turk was afforded the opportunity to return to college due to an NCAA waiver due to COVID-19. He transferred to OU, where he spent the final two seasons of his college career.

“I thought I was done with college football,” Turk said. “That was obviously quite the experience. But the Lord had other plans. And it seems like a long time ago. I feel like I’ve grown a lot since then and I’m thankful to have gotten this opportunity back to get better and grow as a man.”

OU sent 11 players to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. Seven players in that group were drafted, highlighted by Nik Bonitto’s second-round selection by the Denver Broncos.

The 2023 draft will by April 27-29.

Photos: OU, OSU and TU players invited to the NFL Combine RB Eric Gray (OU) OT Anton Harrison (OU) WR Jadon Haselwood (OU) DE Tyler Lacy (OSU) WR Marvin Mims Jr. (OU) OL Wanya Morris (OU) RB Deneric Prince (TU) DL Jalen Redmond (OU) S Jason Taylor II (OSU) P Michael Turk (OU) TE Brayden Willis (OU)