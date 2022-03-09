OU's Madi Williams named finalist for Cheryl Miller Award

One of the most dominant two-way players in the country, Oklahoma women's basketball senior Madi Williams was named one of five finalists for the Cheryl Miller Award on Wednesday, awarded annually by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer,

Williams joins Ashley Joens (Iowa State), Rhyne Howard (Kentucky), Haley Jones (Stanford) and Emily Engstler (Louisville) as a finalist.

Williams has led a resurgent Oklahoma team in points (17.7) and rebounds (7.7) per game. A unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection, Williams is the only player in the country to average 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists on the year while playing less than 30 minutes a game, one of just three players since 2009 in women's basketball to hit those marks.

Williams has scored in double-digits in all but one game this season and tallied eight double-doubles to move into seventh all-time at Oklahoma. In addition, she became the 14th Sooner to hit 1,500 career points and sits ninth in program history in all-time scoring.

The Sooners next take the floor on Friday in the Big 12 quarterfinal vs. Kansas. The fourth-seeded Sooners seek their first conference championship since 2009.

The winner of the 2022 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame's selection committee. Naismith Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday on hoophallawards.com.

The 2022 Cheryl Miller Award winner will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Women's Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men's Starting Five. Additional information about the award presentation, including date and time, will be released in the coming weeks.