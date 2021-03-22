OU's Lon Kruger previews Gonzaga ahead of NCAA tournament second round game

Oklahoma (16-10) defeated Missouri 72-68 on Saturday night to advance to the second round. Gonzaga (27-0) hammered No. 16 Norfolk State 98-55 to set up the 1:40 p.m. matchup today. The game will be televised by CBS.
The Zags’ starting lineup is filled with stars. Leading scorer Corey Kispert is a first-team All-American. Drew Timme and Jalen Suggs are second-team selections.
Sooners head coach Lon Kruger spoke Sunday about Gonzaga's balance and offensive weapons, especially in transition.
