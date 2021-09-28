OU's Lincoln Riley says he appreciates fans' passion, but says Sooners have 'right guys in there'

"We appreciate fans being in the stands, cheering; I'm not saying that. But as far as playing the game, we answer to one standard and that's our own. So whatever’s said in the heat of a game, that's irrelevant.”

Through four games, OU’s offense has been sluggish for long stretches. A unit that fans are used to seeing score 50-plus points and pile up 600 yards with relative ease has scored a total of just four touchdowns in its past two games.

Whether warranted or not, Rattler is the on-field face of that offense. The quarterback some pegged for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has struggled to get the ball downfield. The player sports books installed as the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy has thrown three touchdown passes vs. three interceptions against FBS opponents Tulane, Nebraska and West Virginia. He averaged 7.1 yards per attempt against those teams.

Riley did not throw out an edict that players were not subject to criticism. Much like he did a week earlier following the Nebraska game, he took the heat for OU’s pronounced offensive limp out of the gate. There are 10 other players on the field with Rattler. They can be better, too.

Riley showed little ire toward the fans who wanted to see what Williams could offer. It wasn’t ideal, but it comes with the territory.