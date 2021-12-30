OU's Kennedy Brooks declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma’s Kennedy Brooks announced on Thursday afternoon that he will declare for the 2022 NFL draft.

The running back made the announcement on social media. He gave thanks to his family, coaches, teammates and Sooner Nation.

“I am proud to have earned my degree from such a great university,” Brooks said. “I will forever be grateful for all the friendships I’ve gained and the experiences I’ve had along the way at Oklahoma.”

Brooks was named the Alamo Bowl’s most outstanding offensive player after rushing for a game-high 142 yards in the Sooners’ 47-32 win over Oregon on Wednesday night.

The redshirt junior played three seasons at OU. After sitting out a redshirt season in 2017, he played in 2018 and 2019 before opting out of the 2020 campaign due to COVID.

He rushed for a career-best 1,253 yards this season. He is one of only four OU players to rush for 1,000-plus yards in three seasons, joining De’Mond Parker, Adrian Peterson and Samaje Perine.

Brooks finishes with 3,320 yards, which ranks No. 9 among the Sooners’ all-time rushers.