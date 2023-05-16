Jordy Bahl has experienced plenty in her first two years as an Oklahoma pitcher.

This week will be a rare first for her — the star pitcher will enter the postseason healthy.

Bahl is a part of a three-headed monster in the circle who will see action in this weekend’s Norman Regional. The Sooners open against Hofstra at 4 p.m. Friday in the four-team, double-elimination bracket.

The sophomore dealt with an arm issue in the final month of last year’s national championship run. She only threw nine innings in the postseason after dominating much of her first spring at OU.

“Last year was a little tough for her because of an injury that kept her out of the postseason the way she wanted to be,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “When she came back, I think we were still trying to figure out how to load-manage her with this injury while letting it heal.

“But right now is the best that I’ve seen her pitch in her career right now. She’s still working hard. She’s in control … it’s hard to square her up. Her pitches are so effective. And changes speeds nasty. She’s a great fielder. She’s not just a pitcher — I know there’s that phrase ‘pitcher only’ — she is an elite, elite athlete.”

Bahl hasn’t only been effective in the circle, where she was named the Big 12 pitcher of the year with a 15-1 record and a team-high 143 strikeouts. Offensively, she’s hitting .406 (13-for-32) with two doubles and four stolen bases.

In last weekend’s Big 12 championship game win over Texas, she scored twice, had a hit, had a stolen base and picked up a save. Not bad for a day’s work.

Gasso said she’s the fastest runner on the team and admitted that she’s probably underutilizing her at the plate. The OU coach added that her strength allows some mis-swings to end up as hits because of her power.

“It’s a plus as a coach when you can get a pitcher that can hit as well,” Texas coach Mike White said. “I watched her during travel ball, obviously. She was on our recruiting radar as well. We knew she could hit as well. But when you have all those people on that (Oklahoma) bench and in that lineup, it’s a tough place if you ever want to hit.”

On Saturday, Bahl didn’t enter the game until becoming a pinch runner in the fourth inning. She pitched the final three innings to earn her third save this season.

What’s her mindset during the game leading up to that point?

“Just kind of be ready for anything. I think all parts of the game are really fun. Whenever I have the opportunity to do something besides just pitch, it’s really fun,” Bahl said. “But also we have a bunch of girls that do all of those things very, very, very well. So it’s fun to watch them do it too.”