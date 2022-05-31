OU's Jocelyn Alo named player of the year again; Jordy Bahl named freshman of the year

Super senior Jocelyn Alo’s fingerprints will remain on Oklahoma’s record book for years to come.

Jordy Bahl is coming off her first season, but the freshman phenom’s future is bright.

Both players earned national awards during a Tuesday night banquet held in Oklahoma City.

Alo, the NCAA’s all-time home run leader, captured the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season, while Bahl was named and National Fastpitch Coaches Association National Freshman of the Year.

OU has swept the two major awards in consecutive seasons to become the first school to do so. Last season, Oklahoma was the first school to claim both in one season.

Alo is the fifth player to win the national player of the year award in consecutive seasons. Keilani Ricketts (2012-13) is the other OU player to accomplish the feat.

Alo currently has 117 career home runs and 29 this season while ranking second in the country with a .497 batting average.

Alo is batting .643 with four home runs and 10 RBIs during postseason play. She has not struck out in five postseason games and drawn five walks and one HBP.

She is the two-time Big 12 player of the year and also claimed all-Big 12 first time honors for the fourth time in her career.

Bahl was dominating in the circle. She has thrown 132⅓ innings with a 0.95 ERA with 199 strikeouts.

The right-hander is allowing opponents to just hit .137.

Bahl was named the Big 12 freshman and co-pitcher of the year. She was also an All-Big 12 first-team pick after throwing a perfect game and a solo no-hitter.

Bahl will be watched closely by OU fans during the Women’s College World Series.

The ace hasn’t pitched since May 6 due to a sore arm. Her availability during the WCWS hasn’t been addressed by OU coach Patty Gasso.

Oklahoma will meet the media on Wednesday. On Thursday, the top-seeded Sooners will face No. 9 Northwestern in a 1:30 p.m. contest at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

