OU's Jalen Redmond, OSU's Colin Oliver make 2022 Bednarik Award preseason watch list

Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond and Oklahoma State’s Colin Oliver landed on the Bednarik Award’s preseason watch list Monday morning, among the 90 players listed for the honor given annually to college football’s most outstanding defender.

The Big 12 defenders joining the pair of defensive lineman: Siaki Ika (Baylor), Will McDonald (Iowa State), Kenny Logan (Kansas), Felix Anudike-Uzomah (Kansas State), Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson (TCU), DeMarvion Overshown (Texas) and Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech).

Finalists for the 2022 Bednarik will be announced on Nov. 22 before the winner is named during the College Football Awards on Dec. 8.

Redmond, the redshirt junior from Midwest City, missed five games due to a knee injury last fall and closed the year with 19 total tackles in eight games. In his last full campaign in 2019, Redmond led OU with 6.5 sacks and notched 11.0 tackles for loss, third-most on the team. Redmond opted out of the 2020 season.

Oliver charted a dazzling freshman year last fall in his season in Stillwater out of Edmond Santa Fe. The first-year defensive end set a program freshman record with his team-best 11.5 sacks, earning the Big 12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year award and a handful of national honors. Alongside Brock Martin, Tyler Lacy and Brendon Evers, Oliver returns for his sophomore season as part of a pass rush unit that recorded a combined 27 sacks in 2021.

The first and only OU or OSU to claim the Bednarik Award was Sooners linebacker Teddy Lehman in 2003. Tulsa’s Zaven Collins won the award in 2020.