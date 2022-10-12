OU's Grant Sherfield named Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year; OSU's Avery Anderson lands on All-Big 12 team

Oklahoma guard Grant Sherfield has been named the 2022-23 Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year, as voted on by the league’s coaches, the conference announced Wednesday morning.

From Stillwater, Oklahoma State guard Avery Anderson is one of six players voted to the Preseason All-Big 12 team. Joining him there are a trio of unanimous selections in TCU's Mike Miles Jr., Baylor’s Adam Flagler and Kansas’ Jalen Wilson along with Texas' Marcus Carr and Timmy Allen.

Sooner forward Tanner Groves and Cowboys big man Moussa Cisse each received an honorable mention for the preseason all-league team.

Miles Jr. is the first Horned Frogs player to earn Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year honors. Baylor guard Keyonte George was voted the conference’s preseason freshman of the year.

Sherfield committed to OU from the transfer portal this offseason after averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game in his second season at Nevada a year ago. The 6-foot-2 senior began his college career at Wichita State in 2019 and as a second-time transfer required an NCAA waiver in order to gain immediate eligibility for the upcoming season.

Sherfield is the seventh OU player to be named preseason player of the year and the first since Amath M’Baye in 2012-13.

Groves’ honorable mention selection follows a debut season in 2021-22 which earned him an honorable mention in the Big 12’s postseason honors. The forward who began his college career at Eastern Washington posted 11.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season.

Anderson, the 6-foot-3 senior, was named to the All-Big 12 third team in 2021-22. He averaged 12.1 points per game as the Cowboys' leading scorer in his junior season.

Cisse returns as the league's reigning co-Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Big 12 in blocked shots (54) in 2021-22.