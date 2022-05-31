OU's Gotterup wins Haskins Award as nation's top golfer

After producing one of the best single seasons in college golf history, Oklahoma men's golf senior Chris Gotterup was named the winner of the Haskins Award, given annually to the nation's top player.

Gotterup is the first Sooner to win the nation's most prestigious individual honor, first awarded in 1971. He beat out a talented field that included teammate Logan McAllister to win the accolade in a year that set record totals for voting. The award is voted on by coaches, players and national media.

Gotterup, a fifth-year senior who transferred to Oklahoma from Rutgers for his final season, is the unanimous No. 1 collegiate golfer in the country per the Golfstat and Golfweek/Sagarin rankings. He posted victories at the East Lake Cup and Puerto Rico Classic this season and a runner-up finish at the Big 12 Championship. This week at the NCAA Championships, he finished one stroke behind the champion, earning a share of fifth in the nation's most challenging field.

He rose from outside of the top 60 in the PGA Tour U rankings to No. 6 in the organization's final ranking, assuring Gotterup professional status on an affiliated tour of the PGA.

The Little Silver, New Jersey, product helped lead Oklahoma to a school record-tying seven wins in 2021-22, including the program's 18th conference championship. In addition, he guided the Sooners to their sixth consecutive NCAA match play quarterfinals.