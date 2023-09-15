Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – When Gentry Williams’ larger-than-life picture appeared on the video screen as a starting cornerback for the Oklahoma Sooners, a dream came true.

Just six months earlier, a health episode threw a scare in his playing career. He overcame that, worked hard in the summer months with teammate Robert Spears-Jennings and won a competition battle for the position in fall camp.

“Starting with Coach (Brent) Venables, I appreciate everything he’s done to give me an opportunity to play in my home state,” Williams said. “I don’t take it for granted. I am really grateful for the opportunity.”

Williams was elected a team captain for a special homecoming on Saturday when the Sooners visit Tulsa. Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. at Chapman Stadium.

Williams didn’t sign with the Sooners during the early signing period in December 2021, which was right after Brent Venables succeeded Lincoln Riley as head coach. He chose to wait two extra months before inking his letter of intent.

During that time, he even received contact from Jackson State, which was then led by current Colorado coach Deion Sanders.

“I really got to thank my parents for that,” Williams said. “They didn’t rush me to make any impulsive decision that I didn’t want to make at the moment. With everything that had gone down with Oklahoma, I just wasn’t ready to commit to anything in December. My parents gave me the opportunity to evaluate schools, put everything down and make the best decision.”

Venables appreciated the player doing his due diligence.

“Gentry, he was really pretty easy to recruit. He didn’t make his decision right away. He did take quite a bit of time to figure everything out, but an awesome family. Great people. I don’t think he was playing any kind of games,” Venables said. “He's a very focused and driven and committed guy.”

In February, Williams signed with the Sooners to complete Venables’ inaugural signing class.

Williams had a knee injury that sidelined him toward the end of his freshman season last fall. But he took advantage of his first year learning from veteran Woodi Washington while soaking in everything.

“He worked really hard. He's everything that I've been bragging about him. He's fearless and he's committed. Really hard working,” Venables said. “He had some bumps and bruises through a good portion of camp. Hopefully he can maintain a good health for the season. He's got a tremendous future. Nowhere close to where we feel like he's gonna be. Has a tremendous ceiling. Played everywhere in high school so it wasn't like he came out of his momma's womb as a corner. He's a great athlete.

“Again they used him everywhere at Booker T., which is a credit to him and his instincts. But what I loved about him out of high school he was - as a skinnier athlete he really tackled aggressively. They played him at some linebacker at some games and he played with a ‘go-for-broke’ attitude there. So he's had the same mindset when he's been healthy here. And he is a sponge. Really smart. Takes a great pride in his work.”

Williams came back last spring aiming to grab the vacant cornerback spot.

Then, on the morning on March 9, he collapsed during a team workout and was rushed to a Norman hospital. OU released a statement that he suffered an “exertional collapse” and released to his home that day.

“The thing you remember from a day like that is just your brothers,” Williams told reporters during his return in fall camp. “Having that moment. Being surrounded by those guys. It made me want to get back here.”

Facing adversity when you are playing for a starting role on the football field is one thing. Trying to overcome a health scare is another.

Williams is thankful for the support staff that aided him right away on that Thursday morning.

“The football medical staff is second-to-none,” Williams said. “And I’m extremely grateful for them and what they continue to do with my health. They put that first before anything.”

Williams didn’t take part in the spring football game, but spent the summer working on his craft with Spears-Jennings, his good friend who graduated from Broken Arrow High School.

“I’m proud of him. All summer, me and him were working by ourselves in the indoor (facility),” Spears-Jennings said. “We’ve talked about this. Seeing him, he’s a captain this week. It’s made me 10 times happier for him.”

There was a play in the season-opening win over Arkansas State where Williams showed speed and physicality. He shook off a potential blocker and made an outstanding tackle for loss to energize the Memorial Stadium crowd.

The play was part preparation, part physical talent for the sophomore, who spent his first season absorbing everything like a sponge while having limited playing time.

“A lot of those freshmen last year, sophomores have made such improvements. He’s one of those guys as well,” linebacker Danny Stutsman said. “That guy is super talents with lots of speed and really great instincts.

And you know I’m really excited for him going back to his old stomping ground in Tulsa. I’m really excited to see what he does.”

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.