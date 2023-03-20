NORMAN – The March 9 statement was frightening to Oklahoma football fans.

“At the end of this morning’s OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertional collapse and was immediately attended to by the team’s medical staff,” an OU spokesperson told media members.

Gentry Williams, a Booker T. Washington graduate and sophomore defensive back, was released from the hospital later that afternoon.

On Monday, during a news conference, Brent Venables said he was “just thankful” that Williams is progressing well after the event.

“There was an episode here, ‘exertional collapse’ is what they've termed it,” Venables said. “His labs have all checked out. We're getting the labs again today. He's got a cardiac clearance meeting tomorrow. We'll see where that is.”

Williams played in 12 of 13 games last season, only missing the Cheez-It Bowl game against Florida State. He finished with seven tackles and had an interception his first college game against UTEP.

He’s expected to help solidify the Sooners’ defense in 2023.

Williams was recruited hard out of high school. Former OU coach Lincoln Riley tried to woo him to USC, while then-Jackson State coach Deion Sanders made contact with the defensive back.

“I'm really proud of the response by the medical staff. We're always looking at ways to make sure that our players' safety and health is first and foremost,” Venables said. “I'm just thankful that Gentry appears to have gotten himself out of harm's way and recovered just fine.