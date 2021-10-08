OU's game plan against Texas, once, again, could revolve around stopping the Longhorns' quarterback

“He’s not featured as much in the run game, he has certainly the quality of athleticism to go with an arm to drive the ball downfield, has made good decisions, as you watch him. I think you know off the run game the ability to get you to commit so many guys in the run, I think the opportunity to take some shots, and then again to extend plays,” Grinch said. “You'd like to cross off that aspect of things with a quarterback, but no. Mobile, can throw, and I think their skill across the board is probably as good as we've seen this year. And so in every facet offensively, I think the numbers would suggest, you know, it's not just the run game.”