OU's game plan against Texas, once, again, could revolve around stopping the Longhorns' quarterback

DALLAS — Oklahoma’s Pat Fields will try to make a defensive impact against a familiar face in Saturday’s Red River showdown against Texas.
The Sooners’ most experienced defensive back remembers the first time he faced Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson. Fields played for Union High School while Thompson guided Southmoore High School at the time.
“We met each other (during) our sophomore year. It’s crazy because that was my first interception in high school, from him. Not to talk trash or anything, but that’s my guy. He’s extremely positive,” Fields said this week.
Thompson will make his first start in the OU-Texas game on Saturday and will be a focal point of the Sooners’ defense.
The son of former OU quarterback Charles Thompson, Casey Thompson has played well as a first-year starter for the Longhorns. The quarterback is the first UT quarterback to begin his career 3-0 since Garrett Gilbert in 2010.
Thompson has been a dual threat for Texas. He’s connected on 54-of-76 passes for 707 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 115 yards and three scores.
Lincoln Riley is also aware of Thompson, who was recruited by the OU coach.
“Casey has done a great job. Obviously we know that family very well, their history here, their history in this area. Knew Casey pretty well growing up through high school. Had a great relationship, really enjoyed the kid. Really fun getting to know him. His dad, his brother, great people,” Riley said. “It’s our rivals. You never wish too much good upon them, but it’s been fun for me to see Casey do well. It really has. It’s no surprise. He made the most of his opportunity last year in the bowl game, played very well. Here from game three on has played at a high level, has done some really good things, moving around, throwing the ball well like he does.
“I don’t wish him success on Saturday. We’re going to get out there and compete against each other. But I’m happy for him. I’m glad he’s having success. And I’m not surprised.”
There will be plenty of attention given to Texas running back Bijan Robinson — and rightfully so. Robinson has rushed for 663 yards in five games and leads the Big 12 in rushing.
The run-game threat seems to have made Thompson more potent offensively. While he’s not like former UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger, he could give OU defensive coordinator Alex Grinch headaches during the game.
“He’s not featured as much in the run game, he has certainly the quality of athleticism to go with an arm to drive the ball downfield, has made good decisions, as you watch him. I think you know off the run game the ability to get you to commit so many guys in the run, I think the opportunity to take some shots, and then again to extend plays,” Grinch said. “You'd like to cross off that aspect of things with a quarterback, but no. Mobile, can throw, and I think their skill across the board is probably as good as we've seen this year. And so in every facet offensively, I think the numbers would suggest, you know, it's not just the run game.”
Fields said he tried to recruit Thompson to OU. Now he will try to give him his first loss as a starting quarterback.
“Like I said, I really wish he would’ve come here. He’s a heck of a player, and I’m glad to see him having the success that he’s having,” Fields said. “Like I said, in this day and age, the easier thing to do is hit the portal, but he sat behind Sam and he learned the offense. Even this year, he didn’t come out and start Day 1, but he’s always putting his head down and working.
“I think that’s a testament to who he is as a person and his character and who he is as a man.”