Oklahoma’s Jennie Baranczyk doesn’t want any minds wandering toward next week’s NCAA Tournament.

The Sooners enter the Big 12 Tournament on Friday with the potential to host an NCAA regional and increase their postseason seeding with a good showing in Kansas City.

All focus, Baranczyk said, needs to be on a Big 12 quarterfinal opponent, which will be either Kansas or TCU. The Sooners will play that survivor at 5 p.m. Friday at Municipal Auditorium.

“I don’t think you worry about what the NCAA committee is going to decide,” Baranczyk said this week. “We’ve got to get better. We got some work to do. I’m really proud of us right now in understanding that we do need to embrace the moments, those big moments.

“You know, we’ve struggled with that a little bit. And so for us in that last game (a win at Oklahoma State) to rise up, I thought we did some really good things. However we got plenty of room for growth and that’s really going to be the focus. It’s not even the three games in three days. Whoever we play on Friday, we better be ready.”

The status for Madi Williams, a unanimous first-team selection to the All-Big 12 team, is unknown. The senior suffered an undisclosed leg injury in the first quarter of last Saturday’s game at OSU and didn’t return.

Baranczyk said there is a balancing act between returning Williams to the court too quickly at the possible expense of her long-term future.

Williams’ enthusiasm from the bench wasn’t lost on Baranczyk during the regular-season finale. The team adjusted and captured a tough road win.

“We just stayed steady and it was the next player up,” the OU coach said. “When you have chemistry like that, when it’s player-led, you don’t really have to say much. But make no mistake, we’re better with Madi. We want her. There’s no question. And at the same time, if Madi can’t go, somebody is going to step up and it’s not going to be one person. It’s going to be all of us.”

OU hasn’t won a Big 12 Tournament title since 2007.

“We shared the conference title and now what? Are we satisfied or are we still really hungry? I don’t necessarily know,” Baranczyk said. “I feel like our team is extremely hungry, but we’re going to be able to show you on Friday how hungry we actually are.”