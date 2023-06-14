Oklahoma fans didn’t have to wait long on Wednesday night to for clarity on their first journey through the Southeastern Conference landscape.

During a primetime telecast on the SEC Network, the Sooners’ 2024 home and road opponents were displayed just minutes into the hour-long show.

OU will welcome Alabama, South Carolina and Tennessee to Norman in its inaugural season in the league. The first league games on the road will be at LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss and Missouri.

“I think we all had a great deal of excitement already,” OU director of athletics Joe Castiglione told the Tulsa World moments after the schedule reveal. “But certainly once we all see it on the screen and people are talking about it, it certainly feels even more real, if it didn’t already.”

The times and dates of the games will be released at a later time.

It’s a new host of opponents for a football program that’s been playing Midwest schools for decades. Outside of games against Texas and Missouri — a current and former Big 12 foe — the Sooners have played the other six SEC schools a combined 16 times.

Oklahoma was able to maintain its annual rivalry game with the Longhorns, but it did come at a price. The Sooners will be the designated home team in the 2024 contest at the Cotton Bowl, which only allows three contests in Norman.

“That’s totally in relation to how the rotation of how the Red River Rivalry game gets managed,” Castiglione said. “While it doesn’t change anything on the field other than which teams were in their home uniforms, it does have to be plugged into the schedule matrix so the computer understands which university to treat as a home or a road game.

“So next year that means we will have four at home, for sure, if we are playing an eight-game schedule. Obviously, If it moves to nine, it’s guaranteed four.”

Castiglione was in Tulsa on Wednesday for an OU Board of Regents Meeting which was held at the POSTOAK Lodge. He was honored by the regents for serving the past 25 years at the school.

Oklahoma last welcomed Alabama to Norman in the 2002 season when it won a comeback victory over the Crimson Tide.

Former OU quarterback Josh Heupel, who led the program to its last national championship in 2000, guides Tennessee. South Carolina is led by former Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer.

The Sooners will make first-ever visits to LSU, Ole Miss and Auburn during league play. OU will also play at Missouri, which it hasn’t traveled to since the 2010 season.

While the majority of the 2024 schedule is known, there still are some parts missing which causes the business side of Castiglione to continue to churn.

“Immediately, my mind was going to which games we would have at home and which we would have on the road just because of the need I have to try to fill two slots that were necessitated with an eight-game schedule instead of nine,” Castiglione said during a break in the OU Board of Regents meeting. “That’s the way it worked out and we’re all fine with it. And we’ve made a lot of progress in finding two other games that we’ll put on our schedule.

“It gets to the business side. Yes, excitement. I’m still a fan at heart in some ways. There’s a lot of excitement.”

Castiglione spoke about different topics, including future nonconference schedules.

The opportunity to play Oklahoma State in the future came up during conversation. The series will end with the current Nov. 4 game in Stillwater.

Could it resume at some point?

“They have a scheduling matrix that has been built on nine games and they have contracts in place,” Castiglione said. “I know sometimes when you talk about that, people want to spin it a certain way. I don’t ever want to speak for Oklahoma State, but I do understand what they were facing. I’ve had really good conversations with (OSU AD) Chad (Weiberg) about it.

“We’re going to play each other in a variety of sports going forward. We don’t have those dates yet on our schedule, but we’ve been talking about those. I think, in time, we’ll find an opportunity where dates are mutually agreeable to both institutions. It might be out there a ways. But I think, in the end, that’ll end up happening. At least that’s my opinion.”

OU still has work to do in scheduling a nonconference team in 2024.

Castiglione was asked this question: Are there still a couple of teams that you are eying?

“Are you listening to my conversations? And one of them is even a stretch,” Castiglione said with a laugh. “It’s not like there’s a cornucopia of options out there. We’re talking about just a little over a year from the schedule.”

Castiglione has scheduled years in advance during his time as OU’s AD, including a series with Clemson in 2034 and 2035. It’s a disciplined process that can be a tough puzzle to complete.

“To get (teams) on the schedule, you find dates on the schedule that are mutually agreeable and make it work and get it down so you have it,” Castiglione said. “The reverse of that is happening right now because everybody does plan ahead. There aren’t many that can move any of the schedules that they have in place.”