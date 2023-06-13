Oklahoma fans, prepare for the introduction to Southeastern Conference football.

There won’t be a social media blast listing the Sooners’ inaugural 2024 league schedule. That would be too tame.

Instead, there will be a great reveal on the SEC Network, where OU and the other 15 schools in the conference will learn their opponents for the first time in the expanded league.

The dates of the Sooners’ games in the conference won’t be released until a later date.

The 6 p.m. show definitely will be entertaining.

Here’s a cheat sheet for Wednesday’s reveal:

What is the format for the 2024 football schedule?

For one year only, SEC teams will play eight conference games with one required opponent from the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 or a major independent during the 2024 season. This change coincides with Oklahoma and Texas’ entrance into the league.

OU currently has two nonconference opponents scheduled for 2024 — home games against Temple (Aug. 31) and Tulane (Sept. 14); both are members of the American Athletic Conference.

Will there be divisions?

No. Divisional standings will be shredded beginning in 2024. The SEC Championship Game will feature the first two teams in the standings at the end of the regular season. A single-standings format will let each school play every other school at least twice in a four-year period regardless of an eight- or nine-game format.

What are possible OU opponents to watch for?

Could there be some other games to watch closely as games are released?

Oklahoma and Texas A&M would be a spicy renewal of a rivalry. The Sooners have only played Arkansas three times since 1926 (and 15 times overall).

The Sooners have never played Mississippi State and South Carolina. It’s only faced Ole Miss and Georgia once and Auburn twice. There will be some fan bases possibly introducing themselves.

What game is safest for Oklahoma?

Easily it would be OU-Texas at the Red River Showdown in Dallas. This conference’s incoming fans will argue it can be placed side-by-side with the Iron Bowl in terms of best college football rivalry.

Besides, the SEC didn’t bring them to the league just to tear them apart?

