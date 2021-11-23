OU's Fields finalist for Wuerffel Trophy

University of Oklahoma football defensive back Pat Fields has been named one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.
Fields is joined as a finalist by Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Stanford quarterback Isaiah Sanders.
A fourth-year senior who is also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award, Fields has compiled a 3.82 GPA while simultaneously pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accounting. He is projected to complete both in December.
A Union High School graduate from Tulsa, Fields founded “Town Business”, a financial literacy seminar that teaches high school football student-athletes about budgeting, money management, credit and personal branding. Along with other collegiate student-athletes and former NFL players, he conducted the first seminar in May in Tulsa.
Fields also founded the Black Wall Street Scholarship, collaborating with the president of the OU National Black Alumni Association to establish an endowment with the purpose of providing scholarships for underrepresented and lower income students from Tulsa, and coordinated a back-to-school event and football camp in July for economically vulnerable elementary school students in his hometown. He has also spoken at local high schools and team camps .
Twice elected as a team captain by his teammates (2020 and 2021), Fields completed a two-year term in the spring as one of two student-athletes nationally serving on the NCAA Division I Football Oversight and Competition Committee. He has worked as part of the leadership team of OU athletes that promoted social justice initiatives, voting education and registration.
In his third year as a starter at safety, Fields has played in 41 career games (35 starts) and has compiled 189 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, 10 pass breakups and three interceptions. He is second on the team with his 67 tackles (41 solo) and has 4.5 TFLs and two interceptions through 11 games this season.
The formal announcement of the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy recipient will be made Dec. 9 on The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN, and the presentation of the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy will occur on Feb. 25, 2022, at the 53rd All Sports Association Awards Banquet in Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Former Sooner centers Gabe Ikard (2013) and Ty Darlington (2015) are previous winners of the Wuerffel Trophy. Oklahoma is the only school with two Wuerffel Trophy winners.