OU's Fields finalist for Wuerffel Trophy

University of Oklahoma football defensive back Pat Fields has been named one of three finalists for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is presented to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

Fields is joined as a finalist by Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean and Stanford quarterback Isaiah Sanders.

A fourth-year senior who is also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy and a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award, Fields has compiled a 3.82 GPA while simultaneously pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and a master’s degree in accounting. He is projected to complete both in December.

A Union High School graduate from Tulsa, Fields founded “Town Business”, a financial literacy seminar that teaches high school football student-athletes about budgeting, money management, credit and personal branding. Along with other collegiate student-athletes and former NFL players, he conducted the first seminar in May in Tulsa.