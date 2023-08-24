Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Reggie Grimes glances around Oklahoma’s defensive ends room and feels comfort.

There’s no need to notch the majority of plays this season. The roster has been injected with talent through recruiting and the transfer portal.

What’s been the biggest trait of the position group?

“I would say our motor. It's relentless, relentless pursuit. And if we're tired, two more are coming right back in. We're not going to stop hounding you,” Grimes said after Tuesday night’s practice. “I think that's the fun part. I love going out there and getting off a few plays. I'll be on the sideline and then I'll come back in, and it's the same thing over and over and over. That's the funnest part for me.”

The defensive ends are paced by Ethan Downs, who was a second-team All-Big 12 selection last season and a 2023 preseason All-Big 12 honoree. He and Grimes led OU with 4.5 sacks last season.

They will be joined by transfers Rondell Bothroyd (Wake Forest) and Trace Ford (Oklahoma State) as well as true freshmen P.J. Adebawore and Taylor Wein.

Grimes weighed the strength of an older player and a younger one.

Bothroyd had 48 games experience, including 18 starts, for the Demon Deacons. He totaled 136 tackles, including 30.5 for loss and 16.5 sacks during his five-year career at the ACC school. In 2021, he had 16.5 TFLs to rank second in the conference.

“He's a vet, you know what I mean?” Grimes said about Bothroyd. “He's been around the college football world for a little bit, and he knows what he's doing. He's like the quote-unquote ‘father of the room’ because, again, he's the old guy. But he has a lot of experience. He's a good ball player.”

Adebawore is a mid-year enrollee who was ranked as a consensus five-star player and the nation’s second-best edge recruit by three services.

What has Grimes seen out of the youngster in fall camp?

“Not only his motor — his motor is great — but just the way he responds to things,” Grimes said. “He's a freshman. There can be lofty goals and lofty expectations for a freshman, but he's still a freshman. Freshmen mess up.

“When he does mess up, I know for a fact that when he messes up he's going to come back and make a play. That's the kind of kid he is. That's just how he was raised, so I think that's the part that has impressed me the most about him.”

Competitive depth has been coined often by head coach Brent Venables. It’s also been preached to his players, who understand better play leads to stronger battles for playing time which equals better team results.

It also means that maturity must be maintained by all players, including Grimes. The senior has 34 games experience, including 15 starts at defensive end.

“I think a part of that just comes with age. I'm a senior now, so all these lofty goals and expectations is one thing. Just go out there and play ball, is one thing I learned,” Grimes said. “Don't worry about the depth chart or the goals and expectations you put on yourself. When the ball is spotted, go play.

“I think with the guys in our room, we all kind of realized that at the same time. And we all started playing significantly better. It freed us up. That's the main thing, playing free and being free. Being released from all these external factors and just playing football.”

The defensive ends room has chemistry, but the fight for playing time is real.

“That’s the thing about football. It’s a really weird sport. Because on one end, you are competing against the guy, but you also love these guys so much. They’ll have my back if I need anything and I’ll have their back,” Grimes said. “But yeah, you want to be the star, you want to be the dude. The main thing is you can’t let your brother’s success mean it’s a failure to you. They are your brothers. You have to celebrate that. They are going to celebrate you too.

“That’s the biggest part, it comes with maturity. The immature person says ‘oh, he’s got all these sacks, that means I’m going to get less playing time.’ No, celebrate your brother and let me go out and get one so I can join the party. It’s a race to the quarterback.”

