OU's Eric Gray juggled 2021's ups (Alamo Bowl performance) and downs (Bedlam fumble). He's ready for clean slate

NORMAN – Eric Gray had bright moments and humbling times during his inaugural season at Oklahoma.

In the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win over Oregon, Gray ended with 127 total yards (including a season-long 48-yard run) to close on a high note. Just one game earlier, his fourth-quarter muffed punt at the OU 5-yard line in a Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State switched momentum and sparked the Cowboys' victory.

Gray’s goal to rebound from the poor play began in the bowl game and he hopes it carries over into his senior season.

“As a player, you have those ups and downs. It’s not how many times you fall, it’s how many times you get up,” the running back said last week. “If you keep going and you keep driving, you have no choice but to be the best. You have no choice other than to be the greatest. You have no choice if you keep working and keep going.

“Like my dad always says, you can’t keep a good man down long.”

Gray is looking forward to becoming a guiding force in new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s system. He has the most experience at the position.

It’s a reset that he’s looking forward to embracing.

Last season, the Tennessee transfer started the first five games. He had 49 carries for 245 yards during that span. Compare that to his last eight contests when he had 29 rushes for 167 yards.

The drop off came in part to Kennedy Brooks’ success. But it wasn’t quite what Gray had in mind when he transferred from the SEC school.

“You know it definitely was (frustrating),” he said. “You are a competitor … it was a great step for me to learn – learn mentally and learn physically about myself, to be able to say ‘OK, that’s not how we wanted it to be, but let’s go to the next season and let’s make it how we want it to be.’”

Did he ever second-guess his decision to come to OU?

“You can either look at it as an obstacle — ‘Man, I never should have come here, I should have stayed where I was at, I was at a good place’ — or you can look at it as an opportunity — ‘I came here, I got to own my decision.’ You have to make the best of your decision and ultimately you have to go out there and dominate when you can,” Gray said.

Gray explained the running back role in Lebby’s offense.

It’s getting the ball down the field while bringing energy to the team. It’s going up-tempo and keeping a defense’s timing off with each snap.

Gray has also studied his new play caller’s use of running backs at UCF and Ole Miss. He said he’s been impressed how the coach can get running backs in space.

And then the player spoke able his conversations with Lebby.

“It was great to be able to have that relationship with your offensive coordinator. That’s the guy that ultimately on fourth-and-1 is going to put the ball in your hands. So it’s great to have that atmosphere,” Gray said. “He’s a great, down-to-earth-guy that I can go and talk to about anything. It doesn’t have to be about football. I can go and talk to him about life, about anything.

“So he’s a great, down-to-earth-guy, good guy to talk to. So it was a great conversation between me and him, and I like what he’s doing so far.”

