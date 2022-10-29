OU's Eric Gray fights through injury, Iowa State defense in 27-13 victory

AMES, Iowa — Oklahoma’s Eric Gray was in Oklahoma’s medical tent during a critical part of Saturday’s game at Iowa State.

High above the field seated in Jack Trice Stadium’s press box, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby kept asking running backs coach DeMarco Murray the same question: “DeMarco, is Eric back?”

Gray’s departure from the Sooners’ 27-13 victory was a scary moment for OU fans. He had been the glue for the offense not only against the Cyclones, but for much of the season. And now he couldn’t put weight on his right leg.

In a scene that resembled “The Karate Kid,” Gray reappeared after a 25-minute stretching session in the tent and raced back to the field.

It was like he wanted to finish what he started, which was running through the Big 12’s peskiest rushing defense.

“EG, man, he’s an absolute warrior,” Lebby said after the game. “He’s a stud. He competed his butt off. He worked his butt off. He’s done some great things. I’m proud of that guy and glad he’s with us.”

Gray, who left the stadium with a limp after rushing for a game-high 101 yards, didn’t disclose his specific injury. But he was quick to say it wasn’t a serious injury.

Still, what was it like while in the medical tent?

“You know me. I'm a levelheaded guy. I knew I was going to come back in the game. It was just a matter of time and stretching it out, allowing it to run its course and getting back out there,” Gray said.

Running against Iowa State has been a chore for all opponents. It was no different for Gray, but the senior running back found holes.

Gray had five runs of 10-plus yards against the Cyclones. He capped things with a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

“Our O-line has definitely stepped up. They've done a great job of just imposing their will on defenses,” Gray said. “They're opening up a lot of holes in there and allowing me to get to the second level and make people miss. That's what we've wanted to do all week. We wanted to get me on the second level with speed, and we did that today. It allowed me to make people miss.”

Gray has proven to be the team’s featured back from week one. While some may have doubted him in the preseason, he’s made a believer of many.

“For me, like last year, I had to make sure I was just being me. I kind of tuned out the outside noise. I still do,” Gray said. “Even with my success, I tune out the outside noise. I delete social media off my phone all the time just to keep me levelheaded and working hard. I know that success comes when you continue to work hard, so that's what I've been trying to do.”

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel is glad to have Gray in his corner.

“He’s our guy. The run game has been really dominant and creating chunk plays and move the sticks. Really a blessing to have him,” Gabriel said.

“Most importantly, we just believe in him a lot.”