NORMAN – Oklahoma’s football practices have taken a physical tone this spring.

Earlier this week, the Sooners ran the “W” tackling drill, which is similar to the well-known Oklahoma drill. The offensive players try to block defensive players from tackling a running back in limited space.

Tempers easily flare, as evident by Drake Stoops and Billy Bowman going through a skirmish after the whistle. It was a heat-of-the-battle moment that showed competitive fire between the two.

#Sooners spring practice (intense with some action after whistle) pic.twitter.com/abuAgkDtYX — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) March 27, 2023

But it’s just football.

“Just knowing that at the end of the day, you care for all your brothers out here. His locker is just a couple down from mine and I have extreme respect for Billy,” Stoops said. “I think he’s an amazing player and he’s going to do amazing things. And he’s going to be an NFL guy for sure.

“So going against him makes me better and I think me going against him makes him better. I think just having a mutual respect for each other and helping each other grow and get better that’s how you just squash it right then and there and know that it’s nothing more than that. It’s just two competitors going at it. That’s it.”