OU's Damond Harmon's recalls frightening journey — from paralysis to prayer to calling his mom — after scary TCU injury

NORMAN — Damond Harmon was in an ambulance and could not feel one side of his body when he asked to speak to his mother.

Moments earlier, the Oklahoma defensive back was injured while tackling TCU’s Emani Bailey in an Oct. 1 contest in Fort Worth, Texas. His hit to the running back’s thigh snapped his head back. Harmon would be on the ground around 20 minutes before being transported to a Fort Worth hospital.

“It was very scary for me, I'm not going to lie,” Harmon told reporters following Monday’s practice. “Not being able to feel the right side of my body was pretty crazy. And I didn't know what was going to happen for me.

“So I was kind of like more scared than hurt, like more scared than anything. I was breathing super, super, super hard trying to just think about what was really going on — and it was just a whole lot.”

One month later, Harmon has been cleared to play in Saturday’s game against visiting Baylor. Kickoff is 11 a.m. in Norman.

Harmon’s football future was unknown immediately after he was injured midway through the fourth quarter in the TCU contest.

While the OU training staff kept him calm while he was placed on a gurney and escorted to the locker room, he knew his mother Lee Harris would be worried at home.

“I got a doc to call my mom while we were in the ambulance,” Harmon said. "My mom was just going crazy. Like, I just wanted her to hear my voice so she could know that I was conscious and know that I was good. I just wanted to let her know that I was going to be good. And I didn't even know at the time that I was gonna be good. But I just wanted to reassure my mom that we fight on that side. We fight in my family, so I knew I was gonna be good.”

The ambulance ride was frightening. Even his lips were numb.

“So when I got to the hospital, I just kind of like prayed. As soon as we pulled into the hospital, I started praying,” Harmon said. “I got a tattoo on my wrist of my uncle, he passed away when I was little, and I just prayed, I touched my wrist, and literally like, 15 minutes after I got into a hospital bed, all the feeling came back, literally.

“I was scared of the unknown. I didn't know what was gonna happen to me,” he added. “I didn't know if I was going to get the feeling back, ever. And then more and more things just started going numb. So I was just like, ‘Yo, like, what's going on here?’ So that's kind of like what it was for me, just more fear of the unknown than anything.”

With Harmon diagnosed with a “stinger” as well as a concussion, it was scary for several coaches and teammates. There was no way to soothe the fragility of the game. It brought new perspective for not only Harmon but his peers.

“Those kinds of injuries, those are scary. I'm sure it goes through a player's mind. I'm sure it goes through the family's mind. A lot of discussion is probably there,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “Obviously, you're using the expertise of the medical staff and things of that nature. But that's a scary thing for all of us to see. Fortunately, it wasn't worse.

“Damond, it was good to have him back out there and running around last week. I know he was anxious to do so and thankful that it wasn't worse.”

Harmon has played in six games with starts at nickel against Nebraska and the TCU game. He was just starting to get into a flow before having to start recovery and rehabilitation.

The OU athletics training staff drew a big thumbs up, from the moment of the tackle through his brief hospital stay and then trying to work him back onto the field.

“I will say that about this staff we have here — they love us like their own kids. But in that moment right there, they were just trying to keep me calm, and letting me know that everything was going to be OK and they had my back and, you know, everything was fine,” Harmon said. “So I believed in them and I'm always going to believe in them. Especially from that day.”

Harmon went through pregame workouts at Iowa State but didn’t play. He’s anxious to get back on the field.

Did it surprise him with how quickly he was cleared to play?

“No, because in my opinion, I wasn't cleared quickly at all. Missed two games. I missed the whole bye week. I just started running in the bye week,” Harmon said. “So I don't think I was cleared quickly at all. I feel like my recovery process was perfect. And I didn't want to be rushed back because the head and neck, that’s nothing to play with.”

He’s not going to limit himself after the play. He’s still going to work on making physical plays on the field. That fearless attitude, he said, comes from his mother.

“I feel like I’m kind of playing more free, just to know this can be taken from me any time. It’s opening my eyes to playing free and playing every down and every rep I get like it’s my last,” Harmon said. “That very easily could have been my last rep of football or any sport or anything. I’m just really thankful and grateful and I play the game more free, in my opinion.”