OU's Coaches Caravan stops drew handshakes, repeated jokes, snack stops and an important investment

The barnstorming tour known as the OU Coaches Caravan covered 2,540 miles and drew rave reviews at all seven stops over the past month.

Brent Venables, Porter Moser and Jennie Baranczyk trekked across the region, beginning with a Tulsa stop on April 28 and ending in Oklahoma City last Thursday.

The journey also took them to three Texas cities: Amarillo, Houston and Dallas. There was an airplane hangar visit to Wichita, Kansas, and a stop at the Stephens County Fairgrounds in Duncan.

The message rarely changed from place to place. The jokes were repeated (by stop No. 6, Baranczyk had stolen Moser’s joke comparing their heights; yes, the women’s basketball coach is taller). There was also an unexpected road trip after plane issues forced the crew to drive through a thunderstorm. And what about the time a fan sneaked into the Tulsa press conference and raised their hand to ask Venables a question?

The end result brought a smile to Venables' face when asked about the caravan.

"The tour for me has been two-fold. One, it's the ability to connect with people, shake hands and take a minute to take pictures or hear someone's story,” Venables said. “For me, I'm able to express my gratitude to so many people for their support, articulate the vision of the program and, again, throw seeds of education of the Sooners program and what we're really about.

“They can then go out in their communities and their homes and talk about it. It's to get everybody on board.”

Joe Castiglione looked like a proud father at each event he attended. He started the tour by lifting a guitar on the Cain’s Ballroom stage during the first stop in Tulsa.

In March 2021, no one expected that the OU director of athletics would make three major hires in a span of nine months.

The camaraderie between his three coaches oozed on stage and in news conferences.

What was Venables’ highlight of the trips?

“My favorite personal part when it comes to the coaching experience with Jennie and Porter is just being able to learn from them. They're two amazing leaders. They have infectious energy. They have so much success in building programs and connecting with people,” Venables said. “They're just 10 and 15 steps ahead of everybody with how they think and how they work. I think it's neat to hear, in their sport, their different struggles and success.

“It's just really neat. It makes you really proud and thankful to be at a university that has such quality people and winners.”

A good coach will make in-game adjustments. This trio — along with Castiglione and Toby Rowland, voice of the Sooners — learned that changes sometimes need to be made on the road.

During the Amarillo stop on May 10, storms roared over the Texas panhandle. The coaches had to talk louder than the thunder booming in the sky.

When it came time to depart, they learned that plane issues would force a 4.5-hour drive home through wicked weather.

“I wasn't supposed to go on the Amarillo one, but my schedule changed that morning and I went 'Sure, I'll go.' Then our plane broke down, so we had to drive back,” Moser said. “That was one for the ages, watching Joe Castiglione, Brent, Jennie, myself and Toby stop at a gas station to load up on snacks and get in a sprinter van to drive 4½ hours.

“As bad as that was and as mad as we were feeling, we turned it into a positive just because of the company that we held driving back in that van.”

Venables said he had beef jerky, pretzels and cold soda pops on the ride back while getting to know his OU peers on a dark, stormy night.

“We're fortunate to have them. But just building relationships with them and learning from them as well,” he said.

