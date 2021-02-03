 Skip to main content
OU's Class of 2021: The list
OU's Class of 2021: The list

Brigham Young Tennessee Football

Tennessee running back Eric Gray breaks free in a 2019 game against Brigham Young. Gray is transferring to Oklahoma. 

 Wade Payne, AP file

Pos.;Player;Ht.;Wt.;Hometown;(School)

QB;Micah Bowens;5-11;196;Las Vegas (Penn State)

ATH;Billy Bowman;5-10;175;Denton, Texas (Ryan High School)

OL;Savion Byrd;6-5;295;Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville High School)

DT;Isaiah Coe;6-3;305;Homewood, Ill. (Flossmoore High School/Iowa Western CC)

OL;Robert Congel;6-4;321;Greenwood Village, Colo. (Texas A&M/Arizona)

DL;Ethan Downs;6-4;240;Weatherford (Weatherford High School)

WR;Jalil Farooq;6-1;200;Lanham, Md. (Wise High School)

DT;Kelvin Gilliam Jr.;6-3;250;Richmond, Va. (Highland Springs High School)

RB;Eric Gray;5-10;205;Memphis (Tennessee)

DB;Damond Harmon;6-1;178; Richmond, Va. (Highland Springs High School)

WR;Cody Jackson;6-0;175;Richmond, Texas (Foster High School)

DB;Key Lawrence;6-2;200;Nashville (Tennessee)

DB;Latrell McCutchin;6-1;176;Austin, Texas (Lyndon B. Johnson High School)

OL;Cullen Montgomery;6-5;315;Pearland, Texas (Episcopal High School)

OL;Wanya Morris;6-5;320;Grayson, Ga. (Tennessee)

DB;Jordan Mukes;6-4;192;Choctaw (Choctaw High School)

DE;Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge;6-7;240;Portland, Ore. (Jefferson High School)

LB;Clayton Smith;6-4;220;Queen City, Texas (Texarkana High School)

LB;Danny Stutsman;6-2;215;Windermere, Fla. (Foundation Academy)

QB;Caleb Williams;6-1;210;Washington D.C. (Gonzaga High School)

WR;Mario Williams;5-10;165;Tampa, Fla. (Plant City High School)

