NORMAN – Jeff Lebby used the words “dominant” and “championship level” when describing Oklahoma senior Dillon Gabriel.

What does the starting quarterback think about the labels?

“It's what I came here to do,” Gabriel said after a practice this week. “It's getting outside of your comfort zone and trying to get to a level that you always want to be at. For me, it's high expectations but also something I really want to achieve. It's all part of it.”

Gabriel will lead the Sooners’ offense in Saturday’s 11 a.m. contest against visiting Arkansas State.

While Gabriel is the definite starter, Sooner Nation will keep one eye on backup quarterback Jackson Arnold, the five-star recruit who will be the heir apparent when Gabriel’s eligibility.

Will have get playing time in the season opener?

Head coach Brent Venables was asked that question during his weekly news conference.

“We’ll get guys ready and he’s on our number two quarterback. Other than the spring game you don’t have any real-game experience. You don’t want the first time they’re in a real game to be when you don’t have any other real options. So we’ve got to do a good job of managing that,” Venables said.

“He's got a great perspective and he'll be ready when he's given his opportunity. He'll learn and grow through all of it. But that's how he'll develop, is by having those opportunities. There's no doubt that Dillon is our undisputed quarterback for all the reasons that y'all know. But we know that Dillon won't be here next year, so we've got to prepare for that day as well. Like all decisions, you've got to have a plan for that. And we do.”

Gabriel has been a strong mentor to Arnold, embracing a role similar to what he did last season Nick Evers, who has transferred to Wisconsin.

The veteran said Arnold knows what to do in the learning process and he’s excited to see the freshman make it happen and see what’s to come.

Arnold is “learning and getting older,” Gabriel said. “But for the most part, just time spent in the building. I think the most growth happens during that time when you kind of leave high school early and come to college. Just the growth in general in how he talks and being able to come out and know what we’re doing day-to-day.”

Oklahoma learned how fragile the quarterback position was last year when Gabriel was knocked out of the Texas game. The Sooners had little depth and was held scoreless in a 49-0 loss to the Longhorns when Davis Beville took over the offense.

There will still be a balance with Gabriel’s run game, but Arnold’s availability could allow him to use his legs a bit more.

“We’ll try to do a great job of taking hits off of him just like we always have. We talk about hits on the quarterback as much as anything else really,” OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “Dillon’s going to play free. He’s going to have the ability to go play free. There’s going to be some things that we’ll do differently for sure but I like where he’s at from just being able to run the football and do the things that we want him to do throughout.”

Lebby is ready to see Gabriel get to work in 2023.

“He's had a great camp. He's a guy that's started 36 games. He's had a ton of production,” Lebby said. “So I'm looking for him to be dominant and play really, really well at a championship level. Expect that. He expects that. And so excited for him to get on the grass Saturday morning.”

