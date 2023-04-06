NORMAN — Oklahoma is aiming at another sellout for its April 22 spring football game.

But are these intrasquad games heading toward being more of an exception instead of the rule in college football?

There’s been chatter about matching up schools to face each other during a spring game. Can you imagine OU hosting a non-Power 5 school or FCS program for an informal contest? Or even a Pac-12 or Big Ten school ?

“Is that the talk? I mean, if everybody’s doing it, we would do it,” Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said with a smile following Wednesday’s practice. “Hell, we’ve got to learn how to stop each other. But that would be kinda fun.”

OU’s past three coaches — Bob Stoops, Lincoln Riley and Venables — have used unique scoring rules to keep things interesting. With all games televised, the playcalling has typically been kept vanilla.

Marquee players take limited snaps with a common-sense goal of keeping them healthy.

Oklahoma State, understandably, is unable to have its annual spring football game due to construction taking place at Boone Pickens Stadium. Players will have a meet-and-greet with fans on April 15.

Fans won’t be able to see OSU in live action. But could there have been an alternate plan?

Years ago, OU was dealing with stadium construction and explored the possibility of playing the game at a different part of the state to showcase the team to a new community. In the end, Oklahoma was able to have the spring contest in its stadium.

Tulsa won’t have a formal spring game that is open to the public, but held a “Springfest” last Saturday with fans able to get an up-close view of practice and meet the players. Fans were able to watch from the field during the final 25 minutes and some participated interactively.

UCF coach Gus Malzahn will lead his program into the Big 12 this season. What does he think about playing another school to wrap up spring drills?

“I’m open to that if that’s what everybody wants to do,” Malzahn said on Thursday. “It changes dynamically. The health of your team and everything goes with that, but there’s been so many changes in college football that if that happened, put me in line and I’d be down with it.”

Oklahoma drew a nation’s-best 75,000 fans to its 2022 spring football game. There will be plenty of fans visiting Norman for this month’s game.

Venables understands an informal scrimmage against another school would draw a crowd. The same thing would probably happen if he allowed fans to watch a random spring practice.

“Our fans are going to show up. If I opened up practice, that stadium would get full. We’d fill that damn thing up. We do for the spring game, but if we filled it up on a weekend, on a Saturday, an aimless Saturday, that thing would get full,” Venables said. “People would be excited to watch our guys compete no matter what."

Venables double-checked with reporters that the school versus school talk was real.

“But is that the talk? Maybe we can get the Cowboys, the Dallas Cowboys would come up here,” he said, grinning.