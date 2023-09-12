Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN – Oklahoma coach Brent Venables said cornerback Gentry Williams will be available for Saturday’s game at Tulsa, while he’s "hopeful" of Cheetah linebacker Dasan McCullough’s return.

Williams didn’t play the second half of the Sooners’ 28-11 win over SMU due to an undisclosed injury. The Booker T. Washington grad worked back from a cardiac episode during spring practice to become the No. 2 starting cornerback opposite Woodi Washington.

McCullough suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of OU’s season-opening win against Arkansas State and returned to the sideline with a boot on his left leg. He did not play the rest of the game against the Red Wolves or last week against SMU.

The Indiana transfer’s return against Tulsa would be timely, as Venables said starting Cheetah Justin Harrington is “still banged up” after the SMU game.

Harrington played the second half of that contest with a sleeve-like brace on his left leg and made the game-sealing interception in the fourth quarter of the win over the Mustangs. He sported an ice pack on his leg when he addressed reporters after the game.

Venables didn’t specify if Harrington would be unavailable against Tulsa, but McCullough would figure to start and take on more snaps if he’s not.

The Sooners face the Golden Hurricanes at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium (ESPN2).

