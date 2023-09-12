NORMAN —
A Longhorns victory doesn’t necessarily equate to the Crimson Tide’s demise in Brent Venables’ eyes.
The Sooners’ head coach was asked Monday about Texas’ 34-24 win over Alabama on Saturday and how the results for each — Texas rising, Alabama falling — affect his future preparations for when OU joins them in the SEC next fall.
"Well, I'm only kind of smirking, because Alabama falling? I'm not sure,” Venables said. “Texas, apparently — I did not see the game — apparently, they played fantastic. You don’t just go into Bryant-Denny Stadium and win and not play pretty dang good, so credit to them for that.”
Venables mixed words slightly as he continued, first referring to Alabama as Nebraska (Ouch!), then Texas in his analysis of the Crimson Tide’s hypothetical “falling.”
After correcting himself and laughing together with the assembled media, he expressed confidence in Alabama’s response.
“This is the league that we signed up for and this is college football,” Venables said. “But those are two really good programs, and Alabama's been the gold standard for a long time. That doesn't mean they're not vulnerable to a great game. And they came up on the short side of it. That's the game, too. I'm sure there's moments and plays in that game where they were punished for not doing X or Y or Z the right way.
“And then, again, this is a game of performance and guys winning their matchups. And it sounds like Texas made some great plays, and no surprise, it sounded like it was a great game and a great venue. And those are two teams right now that are — and again, (it’s) early in the season – playing really well. But I don't think it's indicative of necessarily that Alabama is going to fall off the face of college football either, not that you said that. They'll respond. I'm sure of that.”
Venables knows better than most how difficult it is to tamp down Nick Saban’s teams.
As Clemson defensive coordinator, he helped beat Alabama to win the College Football Playoff final in 2017, after losing to the Crimson Tide in the 2016 championship game.
The Crimson Tide got their revenge in 2018, knocking off the Tigers in the quarterfinals on their way to a championship. Clemson turned around and beat Alabama again in the 2019 CFP title game.
Photos: No. 18 Sooners defeat SMU
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Marcus Major of Oklahoma scores a touchdown under pressure from Brandon Crossley of SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma's Jayden Gibson celebrates with fans as he leaves the field after defeating SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel looks for a receiver against SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso stands on the field before Oklahoma's football game against SMU at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma's Danny Stutsman(28) and Kani Walker(26) tackle Moochie Dixon of SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables watches a defensive series against SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma plays SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma plays SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma plays SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables takes the field before plaing SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma's Drake Stoops celebrates with fans as he leaves the field after defeating SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma's Tawee Walker runs under pressure from Ahmad Wlaker of SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma's Drake Stoops runs against SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables celebrates with his team after defeating SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma's Jalil Farooq celebrates after scoring a touchdown against SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma's Jalil Farooq scores at touchdown against SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Marcus Major of Oklahoma scores a touchdown under pressure from Brandon Crossley of SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Marcus Major of Oklahoma scores a touchdown against SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Drake Stoops of Oklahoma has a pass broken up by Moochie Dixon and Jonathan McGill of SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel throws a pass against SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma's Marcus Major runs the ball under pressure fromAlex Kilgore of SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Oklahoma's Key Lawrence tackles Jake Bailey of SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Oklahoma vs. SMU
Dillon Gabriel of Oklahoma runs the ball against SMU in their football game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 in Norman, Ok.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
